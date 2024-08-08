Dhruv Consultancy Reports Exceptional 74 per cent Growth in Total Revenue for Q1 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY25.

Key Financial highlights (Consolidated)

* Q1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 20.02 crore; up 73.83% YoY

* EBITDA of Rs 2.82 crore

* Net Profit of Rs 0.88 crore

* Diluted EPS of Rs 0.55

Q1 FY25 Highlights

Represented India at Indian Ocean Rim Association Business Conclave in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

* Crossed the Rs200 crore market cap milestone, reflecting strong financial growth & stability.

* Recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per Rs 10 equity share for FY24.

* Participated in the ICTA 2024 International Conference in Tanzania, highlighting Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Transport Systems for Global Economic Growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Said, "We are thrilled to share that Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has achieved a series of important milestones this year. Representing India at the Indian Ocean Rim Association Business Conclave in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was an honor and a testament to our growing influence in the industry. We are also pleased to announce that we have crossed the Rs200 crore market cap milestone, reflecting our strong financial growth and stability.

The company reported a significant increase in total revenues, driven by a strong order book. Despite the rise in revenues, profitability was impacted due to higher mobilization expenses during the project commencement phase. The company expects this impact on profitability to settle over the rest of FY25, leading to improved profitability for the year reflecting company's operational efficiencies and focus on bottom-line growth. As of June 2024, our order book stands at Rs646.35 crore, with Rs343.73 crore worth of orders already executed.

Looking ahead, we are strategically shifting focus towards the high- value international projects, targeting substantial projects exceeding Rs50 crore. Our focus will include coastal roads and iconic bridges, with promising opportunities in Africa and the Gulf."

