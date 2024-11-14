Dhruv Consultancy Reports Impressive 53 Percent Surge In H1 FY25 Revenue

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an unaudited financial result for the Q2 & H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights (Standalone):

Q2 FY25

* Total Revenue of Rs 32.92 Cr, YoY growth 42.88%

* EBITDA of Rs 3.95 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 12.00%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.89 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 5.73%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 1.17

H1 FY25

* Total Revenue of Rs 52.93 Cr, YoY growth 53.19%

* EBITDA of Rs 6.77 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 12.79%

* Net Profit of Rs 2.76 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 5.22%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 1.72

Speaking on the financial performance, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Said, "We are experiencing strong revenue momentum, fuelled by a robust order book. For H1 FY25, our revenue reflected an impressive 53% year-on-year growth. Although initial mobilisation expenses for new projects have influenced profitability, we anticipate these impacts to stabilize over FY25 as we drive operational efficiencies that will enhance our bottom line. We are pleased to announce an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share for FY24-25. Additionally, we have granted 4,66,600 Employee Stock Options at an exercise price of Rs 72 per share, reflecting our dedication to fostering a culture of ownership and empowering our team to share in our success.

We successfully completed a preferential allotment of 30,77,800 equity shares at Rs 108 per share, raising Rs 33.24 Cr. Our recent contract wins underscore our expertise in critical infrastructure projects. These include a Rs 5.7 Cr contract from the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation Limited for consultancy services. In a milestone achievement, we secured our first international contract in Mozambique, valued at $500,000. This marks our entry into the global arena and is a key step in our strategy to expand our footprint, starting with opportunities in Africa. As of September 2024, our order book stands at Rs 666.90 Cr, with Rs 301.30 Cr worth of unexecuted order book.

We are excited about the road ahead and are committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders through operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives."

