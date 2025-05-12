Dhruv Consultancy Services Wins Prestigious Railway Infrastructure Consultancy Contract

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited.(DCSL) (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) for undertaking a comprehensive consultancy assignment related to the development of a new railway line at the Rohne Coal Block. This project has been awarded under the Government of India's ambitious SAGARMALA initiative, aimed at enhancing port connectivity and optimizing logistics across the country.

The assignment involves route alignment and detailed engineering surveys, preparation of a Feasibility Study Report, and drafting of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed railway line. This railway siding is planned to facilitate the dispatch of coal from the Rohne Coal Block and improve direct rail connectivity for freight movement. The scope also includes obtaining requisite approvals from the railway authorities for the proposed infrastructure. The contract is valued at Rs1.94 Cr (excluding GST) and is scheduled to be completed within a span of 37 weeks from the date of commencement.

This prestigious mandate marks a significant step forward in Dhruv's expansion into railway infrastructure consultancy, a domain that is expected to see robust growth. The project is integral to enabling efficient connectivity for coal evacuation from the Rohne Coal Block, facilitating the construction of a dedicated railway siding that will support future logistics and dispatch operations.

Upon receiving the Letter of Acceptance, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said, "We are delighted to secure this crucial contract from IPRCL. This project is a testament to our consistent focus on delivering high-quality engineering consultancy solutions. It further reinforces our commitment to contributing meaningfully to India's infrastructure growth. With railways being a vital component of the country's logistics ecosystem, this project aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to diversify and deepen our footprint in the infrastructure consultancy domain.

We continue to demonstrate its capabilities through consistent execution and technical excellence across a broad spectrum of infrastructure projects. This latest contract adds momentum to its growing order book and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for infrastructure development at both national and state levels."

