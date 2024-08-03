Dhruva Sarja Starrer Martin to Set New Record with Global Release in 13 Languages

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 3: The much-anticipated film Martin, featuring Kannada most loved Super Star Dhruva Sarja in the lead role and directed by AP Arjun, is poised to make a monumental impact on the global stage. Originally planned as a pan-India release, Martin is now set to debut in over 13 languages worldwide, a notable advancement for the Indian film industry and is all set to release this October 11th.

Breaking New Ground

Producer Uday Mehta has emphasized the film's ambitious global reach, stating, "Instead of the traditional approach where pan-India films would release internationally several months later, Martin aims for a coordinated global launch. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, with additional releases planned in Bengali, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, and Spanish."

The film will also see releases in Dubai in five Indian languages, with potential Arabic and Spanish versions for the South American market. Recognizing the growing popularity of Indian cinema in Russia, the team is also exploring opportunities for Russian and Chinese releases. This initiative represents an unprecedented move in Indian cinema, aiming to capitalize on new international markets.

Trailer Release

Further highlighting the film's international ambitions, the makers of Martin are set to launch the film's trailer in Mumbai on August 5, showcasing it in 13 languages to the international media audience. However, the Kannada version of the trailer will debut a day earlier, on August 4, at Veeresh Theatres, available for a fee.

Dhruva Sarja's Vision

Dhruva Sarja expressed his confidence in the film's global appeal, noting, "While many films today are marketed as pan-India, this release in multiple foreign languages will be highly beneficial for Martin. It's an action-packed entertainer with dramatic elements that make it universally appealing."

About Martin

Martin features an impressive ensemble cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film's technical crew boasts acclaimed cinematographer Satya Hegde and celebrated music composer Ravi Basrur.

Martin is set for a worldwide release on October 11, 2024, and promises to be a milestone in the Indian film industry's journey toward global prominence.

