Dhunseri Poly Films breaks ground for Rs 1,240 crore plant in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday laid the foundation stone for an industrial unit of Dhunseri Poly films Pvt Ltd at Kathua.

Incorporated on November 28, 2020, Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures, focused on manufacturing polyester films.

The unit in Kathua is being established with a huge investment of Rs 1,240 crores, opening up employment opportunities for the locals.

The Dhunseri polyester films unit will be developed in two phases, the LG said in his address.

The Lieutenant Governor said enthusiasm of private sector investors is very high in Jammu and Kashmir even as Pakistan tries to disturb the environment.

"Kathua district is one of the best places for investors to put money. With these kinds of investments, new employment opportunities will emerge for the local youth," the LG said.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Chenab River Bridge, the LG alluded to the importance the government attaches to the Jammu and Kashmir region.

"Two days back, our PM flagged off a train to Kashmir and connected it with the rest of India. On the occasion, PM had said the efforts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir and its development journey by the neighbouring country, Pakistan, have been foiled. The successful Operation Sindoor showed the power of the Indian armed forces," the LG added.

Kashmir valley got connected with the rest of India with Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the much-awaited and world's highest railway arch bridge over the river Chenab during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir this Friday.

CK Dhanuka, Chairman of the Dhunseri group, told ANI, "We have decided to set up this plant here in J&K as part of our commitment to give something to the country and to the local people of J&K. This project will give us mental satisfaction. We expect that the entire process of setting up the plant here will be smooth without hurdles."

Arun Kumar Manhas, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, toldthat this Dhunseri unit will boost the local industry.

"This Dhunseri unit will provide a domino effect to the district and the region. I am sure this plant will contribute to Jammu and Kashmir's industrial success story," Manhas said.

