Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Diebold Nixdorf India Pvt. Ltd., a leader in banking and retail technology globally and in India, is proud to announce that it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™. This accolade reflects the company's dedication to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and dynamic workplace culture. It reinforces Diebold Nixdorf India Pvt. Ltd.'s standing as an employer of choice, committed to maintaining high standards of innovation and excellence.

With over 2,100 employees across the country, Diebold Nixdorf India Pvt. Ltd. has made continuous strides in advancing talent development, career enhancement and a highly supportive work environment. The company has emphasized employee engagement and development, promoting a culture of diversity and support. Through numerous growth opportunities, wellness programs, and cross-team collaboration, Diebold Nixdorf India continues to create an enriching environment for all. These initiatives foster creativity, collaboration, and overall employee well-being.

"We are thrilled to receive the Great Place To Work® certification," said Mr. Jaivinder Singh Gill, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. "Our employees are the foundation of our success. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where everyone can grow, innovate, and contribute meaningfully."

Diebold Nixdorf pioneered the banking technology landscape in India by installing the first-ever ATM in the country in 1987. Over the years, the company has consistently invested in talent development, technology advancement and infrastructure enhancement in India. The company has prioritized India as a major tech hub for its global software operations having established global software development centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Diebold Nixdorf has also invested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India, aligning with the country's "Make-in-India" initiative while also producing for global markets, embodying the "Make-for-the-world" approach. The company has an unmatched service footprint in the country, with a presence in over 3,000 cities and towns across the length and breadth of India.

