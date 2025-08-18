Digikore Studios' Branded Content Power Play: Kaise Banta Hai Approaches INR 100 Crore Valuation; 30-Episode Season 2 Arrives November 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE: DIGIKORE), is pleased to announce that its flagship branded content IP, Kaise Banta Hai, now carries an indicative valuation nearing ₹100 crore based on revised projections and market-based benchmarks for format-ready, advertiser-led factual entertainment. This milestone reflects the IP's growing audience equity, sponsor pull, and multi-platform distribution potentialkey drivers of premium valuations in today's content market.

Where to Watch

Season 1 of Kaise Banta Hai is streaming on JioHotstar, expanding the show's reach across India's largest digital audiences. Season 2comprising 30 new episodeswill begin streaming in November 2025, with a slate engineered for deeper brand integrations, broader category coverage, and enhanced international syndication potential.

Why Branded Content IPs Matter

Branded content IPs behave like scalable assetsthey compound value with every season and geography. Kaise Banta Hai is designed for multiple monetization levers:

- In-content brand integrations & long-form sponsorships

- OTT/CTV and broadcast licensing

- International syndication (including in-flight)

- AVOD/shorts and social extensions

- Format sales, remakes, and language dubs

- This diversified revenue stack creates resilience, improves yield per episode over time, and supports higher enterprise valuations.

Building the IP Portfolio

Beyond Kaise Banta Hai, Digikore is building a branded content slate that includes Heroes (impact-led storytelling) and Medical Gurus (health & knowledge). Each title is developed for repeatability and exportabilitysimple, modular narratives that localize well, unlock format sales, and attract premium sponsors across categories. The portfolio approach widens total addressable market while spreading risk across genres and release calendars.

Strategic Diversification & Hedge

For Digikore, branded content is not a replacement for its core VFX businessit is a strategic diversification and hedge that can add substantial incremental revenues and margin accretion over the short, medium, and long term. As content pipelines normalize post-industry strikes, branded IPs offer cash-flow visibility, advertiser co-funding, and cross-platform longevity, complementing the company's strengths in scalable production, security, and delivery.

Investor Outlook

The near-₹100 crore indicative valuation of Kaise Banta Hai, combined with a growing IP slate, positions Digikore to unlock portfolio-level value creation through recurring seasons, regional dubs, and format exports. Management expects branded content to become a meaningful, high-quality revenue stream alongside VFX, with the potential for step-ups in enterprise value as viewership and sponsor density compound.

Mr. Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, Shared, Digikore Studios Limited is a 25-year, NSE-listed media-tech company with world-class VFX capabilities, branded content IPs, virtual production assets, and AI-enabled workflows. The company partners with leading global studios and platforms, delivering quality at scale with disciplined execution."

