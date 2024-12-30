Digikore Studios I Made a Song Launches New Features, Redefining Personalized Music and Memories

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: NSE listed Digikore Studios Limited's trailblazing platform, iMadeASong.com, is redefining the realm of personalised music creation with the addition of two revolutionary features. With these innovations, I Made a Song has become the world's first AI music generation platform to offer video outputs alongside custom song creations, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the personalised music space.

Introducing Two Amazing New Features:

Create a Song, Upload a Pic, & Watch Your Face Sing

This extraordinary feature allows users to see their selfies come alive, lip-syncing the lyrics of the songs they create. By combining the emotional depth of music with the magic of VFX, Animation and AI, users can now experience their songs in an entirely new, captivating way. Whether it's a love song or a birthday dedication, this feature infuses life into the melody, making it an unforgettable keepsake.

Create a Stunning Slideshow of Memories

For those who treasure nostalgia, this feature offers the ability to transform cherished family photos into a heartwarming slideshow accompanied by a custom song. Whether it's reliving wedding memories, honouring parents with an anniversary tribute, or capturing the joy of a child's milestones, this feature turns visuals into touching, cinematic experiences.

The Emotional Revolution of Music Technology

I Made a Song's newest features exemplify the platform's commitment to innovation and emotional resonance. By merging music, visuals, and cutting-edge AI, these tools elevate the art of storytelling and memory preservation. Users are no longer limited to hearing their emotions; now, they can see and share them in stunning video formats that evoke deeper connections.

Driving Exponential Growth

These features not only enhance the user experience but also unlock new growth opportunities for I Made a Song. The ability to create and share unique video outputs is expected to drive increased user engagement, social media virality, and global adoption. As users embrace these emotional storytelling tools, the platform is poised to scale its influence and reach, solidifying its status as a household name for personalised gifts.

Setting a New Benchmark in Innovation

Since its launch, I Made a Song has rapidly gained traction, with over 15,000 users and 2,500+ subscribers. The addition of these innovative features positions the platform at the forefront of the AI-powered creative landscape. Love songs, already the most popular category, will now be experienced in even more magical ways, deepening the platform's emotional impact.

The Future of Personalized Music

With its robust infrastructure and visionary features, iMadeASong.com is on track to meet an impressive capacity of 25 lakh song creations per day. These video outputs are more than a technological advancementthey're an emotional revolution that promises to transform how people celebrate life's moments.

Experience the next chapter of personalised music and memories at www.imadeasong.com.

Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, expressed: "Music has always been a powerful medium for expressing emotions. With the addition of these video features, we are pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. Our goal is to make every song creation a memorable, multi-sensory experience that touches the heart and soul."

