Digital India Innovation zone showcased at India Mobile Congress 2024

New Delhi [India], October 17 : The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has set up a pavilion, the 'Digital India Innovation Zone,' at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, stated MeitY on Thursday.

The ministry also noted that the pavilion aims to give delegates a hands-on experience with India's various Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs), showcasing the country's technological advancements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 8th edition of the IMC at Bharat Mandapam during the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 event.

He also took a walkthrough of the exhibitions displayed at the event. The MeitY has also installed pavallion at the event of IMC.

The MeitY pavilion highlights key DPIs such as DigiLocker, Aadhaar, UPI, and eSanjeevani, among others. Organizations like C-DAC, NIXI, and SAMEER have also set up booths to showcase their contributions to India's digital growth. Visitors to the UMANG booth can explore live services like blood bank searches and pensioner life certificate generation.

The ministry stated that the DigiLocker offers an interactive game where visitors can store documents in a digital vault, while NPCI demonstrates UPI's "Scan & Pay" feature, reflecting India's booming digital payments landscape. At the ONDC stall, attendees can learn about the impact of ONDC in the e-commerce space through real-time demonstrations and videos.

"Through this state-of-the-art pavilion, MeitY seeks to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and bring Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance for the citizens" said Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Other features include Digital India BHASHINI's cross-language translation app 'Baatcheet,' and eSanjeevani's telemedicine center, which showcases how healthcare is reaching both rural and urban citizens. The Aadhaar booth presents its face authentication solution, benefiting millions of people across India.

Additionally, NIXI's booth emphasizes the importance of a multi-lingual internet with the .bhaart domain, and CDAC showcases advancements in 5G technology. SAMEER's interactive display includes innovations in 6G communications, healthcare, and climate studies.

This pavilion is designed to educate global stakeholders on India's scalable projects that enhance Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance.

