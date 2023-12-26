Digital PR World working for small, local businesses with innovative and unique digital marketing monthly packages

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26: A catchment market of billion plus population, strong demographic dividends, and reorientation of global supply chain in favour of India are opening opportunities for small business across the country. Penetration of ecommerce and social media have also democratised access to new markets for smaller companies. However, still many small and micro players find it difficult to get a firm foothold in their segments.

To support small, local companies in leveraging emerging online technologies, Digital PR World (DPW) launched a unique portfolio of performance-linked marketing, sales and brand management packages. Collectively, DPW brings decades of experience in online marketing, sales and PR management services across several industries.

Ecommerce & social media: opportunities and challenges for small businesses

E-commerce has revolutionised the Indian business landscape across industries, starting from retail, hospitality and entertainment to finance, healthcare and transportation. It has immensely widened the access to customers and resources. At the same time, online platforms levelled the playing field for every business, small and big.

Increasing smartphone penetration, declining cost of data and rising social media interactions have also empowered customers. They now have more choices, better ways to engage with business and express their feedback, good or bad. As a result, small businesses with low budgets and human resources can reach out to customers and prospects, which is difficult in conventional ways.

However, higher penetration of smartphones and digital media have also made information travel faster speed today. It demands prompt response, quicker strategic moves and, even, faster implementation. These can be major bottlenecks for digital promotion of many local and regional businesses like doctors, restaurants, dealers, cafe, healthcare units, resorts, lawyers and like them.

The problem in India is that Small business don't have too much budget but they need very effective and roi basis digital marketing solutions. At the same time, number of start ups are growing, of course not all of them are funded, and thus want a solid holistic branding, sales and marketing approach within affordable budget so they can continue the digital marketing initiative for a long term or monthly basis.

Sample digital marketing package Digital PR World has designed is as follows. It is a combination of SEO + Content + Social Media + Online Reputation + PR + Leads + performance marketing + Guidance so that the digital package could address many aspects of small local businesses within affordable budget.

* Base website INR 25,000 + tax; (domain and hosting extra cost) - One-time cost

* Digital Marketing Monthly Deliverable - Recurring monthly cost - INR 24,000 + GST

* Complete SEO of the hospital website + Keywords research

* Focus set of keywords, page creation, content plan, blog ideas

* Onpage - Title, description, H tags, keywords, robots, speed, UX suggestions

* 3000 - 3500 -word content (web content + blog posts)

* 8 creative with ad copies for social media + adaptation for social channels and website banners as per requirement + 1 video in 3 months

* Ad campaign design, monitoring and management reporting (ad budget is extra and charged in actual)

* 2 influencer outreach (bloggers and/or instagrammers) each month (fashion, lifestyle as per industry categories etc) / 1 small digital pr release / same budget on lead generation

* 5 - 10 standard links each month [QnA, business listings etc]

* Adding 5 - 7 reviews to Google map + business verification

* Reporting, tracking, measurement etc.

"Despite having the best product ideas and management acumen, MSMEs and local businesses sometimes cannot leverage online technologies in their favour due to lack of access to high-quality digital expertise." - Sekhar Saha, Founder, DPW

Digital PR World's performance-linked service packages claim to remove many of the bottlenecks related to digital marketing, SEO, brand and PR management, ecommerce account management and sales for the local, hyperlocal and regional businesses.

As an Online SEO and digital marketing agency in India, DPW's focus is to help businesses with planning & execution of SEO, digital marketing, and strategic communication, risk mitigating PR, corporate communication and content marketing. The agency delivers digital marketing and SEO activations for a wide range of industries, including construction, hospitality, personal care and super-specialty healthcare service providers. They bring 30+ years of experience in digital marketing campaign management, creative content marketing, performance-linked social media engagement, ecommerce account management and online public relations management.

See more information here: https://digitalprworld.com/services/digital-advertising/business-verticals/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor