Digital Ratha, the Digital Marketing pioneer is on a mission to help spa and saloon owners garner 10X revenue

Having garnered a whopping 7 figures in revenue in the course of the last financial year, Digital Ratha, a pioneering name among Indian Digital Marketing agencies, is on a mission to help its wide pool of clients, especially a host of 100 high-end spa and saloon owners, amp their revenue by 10X.

Recently, owing to the phenomenal success of recent marketing campaigns around the spa and saloon business, the company is on a mission to help over 100 high-end saloon and spa owners grow their businesses by 10x.

Enthused by the prospect of future milestones, Deepak Kumar Pani, Founder of Digital Ratha said, "The grooming industry is at an all-time high given the rise in the collective consciousness around sel-care. Riding this trend of positive change in society, we are set to help high-end spas and saloon grow their business exponentially with increased consumer reach. At Digital Ratha, we pride ourselves on effective, customised digital marketing campaigns, informed by in-depth insights into the product and the target audience.

With this intimate knowledge of the industry in question, we employ effective communication strategies, developed with years of experience in marketing, that help the audience engage with the product in the most meaningful way."

Founded in 2011 by the digital marketing expert Deepak Kumar Pani, the renowned digital marketing agency, is known for its multitude of advanced marketing techniques that have gone into helping over 100 eminent clients.

Spanning several competitive sectors, Digital Ratha's clientele consists of major real estate giants, wedding planners, spa and saloon chains, the coaching and consulting industry, and EdTech companies. Among the advanced strategies employed across its legacy of over a decade, Digital Ratha specialises in the famous PAC (Positioning, Attract, Convert) method which pinpoints the key areas of the campaign.

Digital Ratha owes its robust growth graph to the genius of its founder Deepak Kumar Pani who has been mentored by some of the top coaches like Deepak Kanakaraju, Rajiv Talreja, Akbar sheikh, and Dan henry. The brand started its journey with Deepak teaching digital marketing and establishing his name as an expert in the domain.

Gradually, as his reputation as an industry expert grew the brand secured high-ticket clients such as Metro Builder, Bliss spa, Weddingtitan, Lotus Amination, Galm Central, TTS saloon and spa, Topskill, Seize Coupon etc. Adding to the list of premier clients, Digital Ratha is soon to be the digital partner of Vivek Bindra's entrepreneurship event at Bhubaneswar, which is scheduled for the 19th of February 2023.

Further to the company's credibility and commitment to excellence, Deepak is working on a book on Digital Marketing, distilling his expertise in delivering impactful digital marketing campaigns. The book will soon be published by MediaBOX.

For more information, please visit: https://deepakpani.com/

