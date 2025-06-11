Digraj Singh Rajput Awarded "Emerging Educator of Digital Bharat" by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at ABP SmartEd Conclave

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: In a landmark moment for India's education technology ecosystem, Digraj Singh Rajput, the visionary founder and CEO of Next Toppers, was honoured with the prestigious "Emerging Educator of Digital Bharat" award at the ABP Live SmartEd Conclave 2025. The award was conferred by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also delivered the keynote address outlining the future direction of India's education policy.

A Moment Aligned with National Education Priorities

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, in his keynote, emphasized the government's focus on:

* Flexible board examinations

* Emphasis on Indian languages and mother tongue

* Redefining curriculum to reflect Indian roots and real-world employability

Digraj Singh Rajput's work through Next Toppers aligns directly with these prioritiesmaking him a true embodiment of the Digital Bharat education revolution.

Digraj Singh Rajput: A Leader Backed by Results

Digraj Singh Rajput has rapidly built one of India's most student-loved and outcome-oriented EdTech platforms. His flagship platform, Next Toppers, currently serves over 1 million students through a high-engagement app with 4.4+ star ratings on the Google Play Store and 4.1 stars on iOS, with over 60,000 user reviews.

Instead of relying on marketing gimmicks or expensive branding, Digraj focused on three key pillars:

1. Mentorship-Led Learning: Students receive dedicated guidance with structured test analysis and personalized doubt resolution.

2. High Accessibility via Mobile-First Learning: The platform has earned praise for its intuitive design and affordability, catering to Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India.

3. Technology with Empathy: Through feedback from thousands of learners, the platform continues to evolve with updates like bilingual content, SMS & mobile-based login, and adaptive performance analytics.

Real Users, Real Results

On app stores and community forums, Digraj is frequently praised for his line-by-line NCERT teaching and practical mentorship:

"Digraj sir teaches straight from the root. In Aarambh batch, I actually understood NCERT like never before." - Verified student review

"Other platforms may have hype, but Next Toppers is focused on results." - App Store feedback

With 1M+ downloads, real learning outcomes, and a platform shaped by daily student feedback, Digraj has proven that his approach to education is not just innovativebut effective.

Alignment with Dharmendra Pradhan's Vision :

In his speech, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for:

* Reducing dependence on English and encouraging regional languages

* More inclusive, mother-tongue-first education systems

* Transforming rigid exams into student-friendly assessment models

These themes are deeply embedded into the Next Toppers framework. The platform supports bilingual learning and is built with an understanding of the psychological and academic challenges students face, especially in rural and underserved areas.

About Digraj Singh Rajput :

Digraj Singh Rajput is a grassroots education entrepreneur, the founder and CEO of Next Toppers, one of India's fastest-growing EdTech apps. His work has impacted over a million students by delivering high-quality learning through digital-first strategies that focus on access, affordability, and outcomes. Digraj Singh Rajput has identified real-world classroom challenges and built a high-impact, tech-powered platform to address them. His authentic journeyfrom student to award-winning CEOand his inclusive, student-centric approach set him apart in India's EdTech landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor