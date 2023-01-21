Digvijay Lions Foundation marks 50 years of serving humanity

L to R – Mehul Lalwani ( Executive Committee), Manisha Panchal (Ex. Officio), Nandlal Nyati (Trustee), Kishankumar Shah ( Chairman), Chandrakant Dalal (Managing Trustee), Deepak Raval ( Trustee, Secretary), S.G. Jagnani ( Executive Committee), Maulik Gor ( Executive Committee), Harjindar Sabarwal ( Executive Committee), Jagdish Jha ( Ex. Officio), Apurva Shah ( Trustee)

January 21: The Foundation has been providing subsidised lodging/accommodation and meals to patients and their relatives coming to Asarwa Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad and other nearby Govt. Hospitals.

Marking a significant milestone in its journey of serving humanity, the Digvijay Lions Foundation, which provides lodging and food to poor patients and their family members, is completing 50 years of its existence on Friday, January 20, 2023

Digvijay Lions Foundation, sponsored by the Lions Club of Digvijaynagar, was registered as a charitable trust in 1972 and began its work on January 20, 1973. The Foundation has more than 250 rooms in three blocks Opposite the Civil Hospital Gate no. 3, which it provides to patients and their family members at highly subsidised rates without any consideration of caste, creed and religion. They are also providing hygienic meals at a very subsidised rate.

Since 2018, when its Sanatorium building was inaugurated, it has extended its humanitarian services to more than 15 lakh people. In the 45 years before that, it served nearly 34-35 lakh people.

“We have served close to 50 lakh people in the last 50 years. We feel fortunate to have been able to support so many people in difficult times. As we complete 50 years of our glorious existence, we are thankful to the Lions Club of Digvijaynagar and other donors for their generous contributions that have allowed us to serve lakhs of people. We are confident we will continue to receive similar support. We are also committed to serving the needy and helping in mitigating their pain and suffering,” said Shri Krishnakumar Shah, Chairman, along with Shri Chandrakant Dalal, Managing Trustee of Digvijay Lions Foundation.

The Digvijay Lions Foundation provides beds to non-BPL patients at Rs.100 per person per night, while BPL patients have to pay only Rs. 20 per person per night. AC rooms can also be availed by paying Rs. 50 more. The inmates are also provided unlimited meals for just Rs. 35. Those who cannot afford to pay Rs. 35 are provided free meals.

Digvijay Lions Foundation will provide free lodging and free meals to all needy patients and family members staying in its accommodations for the next 50 days to mark its golden jubilee.

The Foundation has three blocks with over 250 rooms, where it provides accommodation to patients and their family members. Its first block Vishranti Gruh is 50 years old, the Swajan Gruh is 50 years old, while its third block, Sanatorium, was built in 2018. The Foundation plans to demolish the two older blocks and build two towers in their place.

“We will replace the two older blocks with two 12-storey towers in five years at the cost of Rs. 20 crores. The first block will be demolished and replaced with a tower with better facilities in the next two-and-a-half years. After that, the second block will be demolished and a new tower built. The two older blocks have 88 rooms, while the new towers will have around 140 rooms. It will allow us to serve more people. We also appeal to donors to continue to support us with their bighearted donations,” said Shri Rajendra Lalwani, Treasurer of Digvijay Lions Foundation.

The Foundation has organised a programme to mark its golden jubilee on January 20. under the Event chairmanship of Shree Gopal Jagnani. Shri Prithviraj Kankaria (Chairman of Rajasthan Hospitals) will be the Chief Guest at the event. Industrialists Shri Jagdish Agrawal, Shri Praful Chhajed (Director SBI) and Shri Rasik Patel (Lions Club International District Governor Dist 3232B1) will be the guests of honour. Retired IPS officer Shri J K Bhatt, Gujarat’s former chief secretary Shri PK Laheri, and Ahmedabad Collector Dr Dhaval Patel will also grace the function being hosted by Shri Apurva Shah, Shri Bakul Pandya, Shri Deepak Raval, Smt. Indira Rathi , Shri Nandlal Nyati and Shri Niranjan Jani

“Concluding, We Know we cannot Eradicate Pain and misery from mankind, but we can definitely help them to bear this pain. We can definitely stand by their side in this moment of life,” said Mehul Lalwani, Maulik Gor and Harjinder Sabharwal of the Executive Working Committee of the Trust.

