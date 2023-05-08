Dipankar Group’s CMD Suryaji Kamble bags Lokshahi Samwad award from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: One of Maharashtra’s well-known business leaders, Mr. Suryaji Kamble, was honored with the prestigious Lokshahi Samwad award recently, in a moment of great pride for all the people engaged in his business that he founded with the noble mission of helping people to make people happy.

Mr. Suryaji Kamble is the Founder of Dipankar Group of Companies, Boisar, Maharashtra-based, which he currently serves as CMD. But, more than that, he is a leader who possesses the ability to adapt, evolve and change strategies in response to changes in the business environment. He is able to navigate through the complexity of the corporate world, spots new trends, and make strategic decisions to ensure long-term success for all his enterprises. He is always seeking new methods to develop and innovate, and he is not hesitant to take chances. Even in difficult circumstances, he can lead a business to success.

Mr. Suryaji Kamble received the Lokshahi Samwad award at an event held on 20th April 2023 at Yashwantrao Chauhan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra, to bring top leaders from various fields on a single platform. Among several other dignitaries present at the event were Chief Guests, including Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, and Governor of Maharashtra, Shri. Ramesh Bais.

Mr. Suryaji Kamble possesses several characteristics required to be a leader in today’s times.

One of those characteristics is his ability to think outside of the box. He does not hesitate to try out new ideas and push the limits of what is feasible. He constantly looks for new methods to innovate and improve the company’s products, services, and operations.

Mr. Suryaji Kamble’s capacity to inspire and encourage his staff in every firm is another vital characteristic of a leader. He can clearly and effectively explain his vision, and he can persuade his team members to buy into that vision.

He can also balance short-term and long-term objectives. He recognizes that while it is critical to accomplish immediate results, it is also critical to plan for the future. He constantly emphasizes the aims of each organization and is capable of making judgments that will benefit the companies in the long term.

The responsibility of being an agent of change is among the most crucial ones that Mr. Suryaji Kamble competently fulfils. He is always looking for methods to improve the company’s performance and is not hesitant to take risks in order to attain its objectives. He anticipates and responds to changes in the corporate environment, allowing them to alter their strategy accordingly. He has excellent communication skills, both inside and outside, and can successfully communicate their vision and goals to stakeholders. And he earned his followers’ confidence and allegiance over time.

Mr. Suryaji Kamble takes the initiative in finding opportunities and implementing methods to capitalize on them.

He is very skilled at crisis management and negotiating difficult circumstances. A dynamic CEO may have a substantial influence on a company’s performance by driving growth and building a strong and resilient organization.

As a CMD, Suryaji Kamble can be best described as a leader who can adapt, innovate, and inspire others. He can think outside the box, balance short-term and long-term objectives, and be an agent of change.

Dipankar Group of Companies is currently growing its business in several industries, such as financial investment, school, vacations, and cinema entertainment. Mr. Suryaji Kamble created the Dipankar Group of Companies in the year, and it has since grown into a conglomerate of many sorts of businesses. Mr. Suryaji Kamble, a member of the group, oversees various enterprises, including The Dipankar Fincap Investment Pvt. Ltd., Dipankar Enterprises, Dipankar Unique Holidays, JayRaj Films Entertainment, and Dipankar Rainbow Kids School, among others.

The primary goal of the Dipankar Group of Companies is to develop various sorts of small enterprises, grow them together, and have a presence in the industry world. Along with this, the business aims to create multiple work opportunities, provide various services, manufacture and distribute various products, and help people be happy.

The company assists people in learning how to develop their money and educates them through our organization. Dipankar Stock Market Training Institute gives suitable assistance for stock market investment and trading.

With growing inflation in mind, we developed the Dipankar Facility Card. The firm has partnered with stores that sell necessities. If you have a Dipankar Facility Card, you may enjoy up to 40% off your purchases at these stores. Our goal is to give our cardholders increasing inflation as well as indirect discounts.

People should be able to enjoy the fun and joy of holidays in different places, to make useful things without harming the environment, to participate in the government’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” concept by assisting girls from economically disadvantaged families with their education, and to fulfil our duty to the country by providing financial assistance to the widows of fallen soldiers. Dipankar Group of Companies is attempting to undertake several similar operations.

The company’s mission can be seen in its tagline: “Helping People to Make People Happy”.

Please visit www.dipankarglobal.com to know more about the company.

