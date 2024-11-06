Direct cash transfers to women costs about 3 to 11 pc of states revenue totalling over Rs 2 lakh cr

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The Direct Benefit transfer amount to Women through various schemes have crossed Rs 2 trillion mark across multiple states, as per a report by SBI.

The report noted that as states gear up for elections, political parties are increasingly focusing on women-centric initiatives, promising direct cash transfers ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

It said "In a bid to women voters in the elections, all the parties have announced similar to the women-centric schemes, which give direct cash transfer ranging from Rs 1000-2000 per month".

The report highlighted that various state governments have implemented these schemes. Across eight states an estimated Rs 2.11 lakh crore is being given under the scheme, this amounts to about 3 to 11 per cent of respective state's revenue receipts.

The report noted the positive aspect of the scheme as it will boost consumption and overall economic spending, particularly of the low-income families.

The report mentioned schemes like 'Gruha Lakshmi' of Karnataka. Under which, the state government gives Rs 2,000 per month to the female head of the family. Karnataka has provided for Rs 28,608 crore for the scheme, which aims to bolster financial independence among women in the state.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' of Maharashtra announced recently provides for Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21-60 years. The government has allocated Rs 46,000 crore for this program which seeks to aid women facing financial hardships.

The 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' of Madhya Pradesh has a budget of Rs 18,984 crore, this scheme offers Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women. The primary goal is to promote self-reliance among women across the state.

In Odisha, Subhadra Yojana scheme has a provision for Rs 50,000 over a five-year period to eligible women aged 21-60 years. The state has set aside Rs 10,000 crore to support women through this scheme.

These direct cash transfers reflect a growing trend of state-level interventions to empower women economically and encourage voter engagement by using women centric schemes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor