Director Nitin Chand recently launched his historical music video "Teri Meri Dastaan"

The music video was launched at the Bombay Cocktail Bar with the presence of RR Khadka, the lead actor of the video, director Nitin Chand, producer Satish Shah, Ashutosh Upadhyay, and actor Sonu Mishra. The launch was celebrated by cutting a cake and the music video was showcased on a big screen, which was well received by everyone.

This music video is unique and is being considered as the first of its kind in the Indian music video industry, as it gives a feel of a period film. The music video has been directed efficiently by Director Nitin Chand and is quickly gaining popularity after its release on the official YouTube channel of Original Music Gang (OMG).

The music video features the voice of singer Vineet Singh who has already made his mark in superhit movies like Salman Khan's "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and Akshay Kumar's "Khiladi 786" song "Hookah Bar." He is also the indian idol contestant. He is supported in singing by Pratiksha Srivastava, who is famous for her melodious voice on her YouTube channel. The composer of the song is Abhinav Mehar and the producers are Satish Shah and Ashutosh Upadhyay.

The music video stars the popular pair of Nepal's actress Aanchal Sharma and RR Khadka. The video also features Paras Shah and Sonu Mishra in supporting roles. The choreographers of the song are Zion Shrestha, DOP Jogesh Gorai and Navraj, and the music video has been extensively shot in the historical palaces of Jaipur and some parts in Nepal.

The director Nitin Chand said that the story of the video, set in the 16th century, is a tale of unlimited love between two lovers, filled with intrigue and deception. The video highlights the idea that true love lives forever. It is a unique concept, and for the first time in a music video, such a story has been presented that will surprise the audience. The video showcases the civilization, culture, and lifestyle of kings and queens, sword fighting, action, and romance of ancient times.

The producers claimed that the Indian music video industry has never seen such visuals, sets, choreography, and performances. He also said that the song is catchy and will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The music video "Teri Meri Dastaan" has also been nominated for the Biz Glam Award 2023, which will be presented by the Chief Guest Amisha Patel.

Nitin Chand considers Sanjay Leela Bhansali as his favorite director in Bollywood and Robert Rodrigues in Hollywood. He served as an editor at T-Series from 2006 to 2009 and has produced many music videos through his production house.

This is the first Hindi album of RR Khadka and Aanchal Sharma, two famous actors from Nepal, and it is making waves due to its grandeur and unique theme.

