Director Varadraj Swami's Much Awaited Social Drama Film 'Romanticc Tukde' To Be Released Across The Country

New Delhi [India], October 30: It is said that society is vastly influenced by the cinemas it makes and sometimes the behavioral pattern of the people is inspired by the movies they watch. Some films are so magical that the people deeply get affected and they just can't shrug off its effects easily. Such films have a magnetic pull and easily convinces people to watch them. But such films are rare and 'Romanticc Tukde' is one such powerful film which has the power to bring the audiences into the theatres and mesmerize the audiences with its magic.

The story of 'Romanticc Tukde' is about the nostalgia when people in large numbers used to visit cinema halls to watch their favourite movies. Interestingly, the female protagonist of the film gets motivated while watching films in the theatre and then she decides to take revenge and get justice in her own ways.

Notably, 'Romanticc Tukde' is a new age cinema which is a very hard-hitting film but it also entertains you to the core. This film also provides the audience to watch almost all the famous artists on screen. The film reminisces the beautiful memories of the cinema of the nineties. The film, through its unique screenplay and narrative style, will make people laugh and will make them think as well.

'Romanticc Tukde' boosts a stellar cast which includes Pankaj Berry, Nikunj Malik, Amiya Amit Kashyap, Vivekanand Jha, Bhakti Punjani, Brajesh Jha, Dhama Verma, Rahul Kuriyal and Shivam Mishra. Each of them has masterfully enacted their parts and enhances the cinematic experience through their wonderful performances.

The film has been produced by Vijay Bansal and Priya Bansal while it has been directed by Varadraj Swami. The film has been written by Shahzad Ahmed whereas the melodious music of the film has been composed by Tutul Bhattacharya and Ketan Mehta penned the beautiful lyrics of the film. Asif Khan and Weather Films are the co-producers of the film while Dr. Bhojappa Motiram Jadhav is the associate producer.

Talking about his labour of love 'Romanticc Tukde' director Varadraj Swami says, "While watching the film when people feel that the characters they are watching on screen are the reflections of themselves, when it makes them realize that it is one of their own stories and the world they are watching is the world they inhabit, then only audiences relate to any particular film and shower their love. 'Romanticc Tukde' ticks all the right boxes and that's what makes it very interesting. This is an unexplored and untold story which has been presented in a very interesting way.

'Romanticc Tukde has been shot at various locations of Begusarai in Bihar and Mumbai. The film has been written by Shahzad Ahmed who is very excitedly waiting for the film to be released. While talking about the film he said, "Romanticc Tukde is a beautiful essay which reminds us about the musical and wonderful cinema of the nineties."

'Romanticc Tukde' is a film which beautifully brings back the nostalgia of the golden period of Hindi cinema. Based on a heart-touching story, 'Romanticc Tukde' will be released on 3rd November 2023 in 150 cinemas across the country.

