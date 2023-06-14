Discover GENESIS by Kérastase: The Ultimate Solution for Hair-Fall  At the brand’s 1st Pop-up store at Palladium Mall, Lower Parel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Kérastase, the esteemed French luxury brand renowned for its continuous advancements and research in Hair and Scalp Care, is thrilled to announce the re-introduction of its highly sought-after hair care range, Genesis. Designed to combat the pervasive issue of hair fall faced by young women today, Genesis boasts an impressive 84% reduction in hair fall. This innovative breakthrough technology, powered by Aminexil 1.5%, Edelweiss Native Cells, and Ginger root extract, provides a comprehensive solution for hair fall concerns.

To introduce the Genesis range to young women seeking effective solutions for hair fall, Kérastase has curated an exclusive pop-up event on the ground floor of Palladium Mall Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Guests are invited to visit the pop-up and experience complimentary hair and scalp diagnoses by Kérastase’s expert hair care professionals. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to spin the wheel for a guaranteed gift, including samples, travel-size products, and salon vouchers. Don’t miss the chance to capture memorable moments with fun photo opportunities available at the pop-up.

Hair fall has become a prevalent concern in the lives of young women, often resulting from a fast-paced lifestyle, environmental factors, and hormonal changes. Surprisingly, it has surpassed other common hair concerns such as dryness or damage, yet traditional hair-loss products comprise a mere 8% of the market. Young women searching for solutions are often presented with medical products primarily catered to men. Recognizing this gap in the market, Kérastase is addressing the issue head-on.

Kérastase understands that young women desire a hair fall remedy that offers not only effectiveness but also indulges their senses with pleasing textures and fragrances. They yearn for a luxurious, sophisticated, and holistic solution backed by scientific research. In response to these needs, Kérastase has developed Genesis, a modern solution designed to provide a pleasurable hair care experience while effectively combating hair fall.

“Genesis, the first dual anti-fall action haircare line, offers a revolutionary solution without compromising the luxurious indulgence of a hair ritual. Through the infusion of potent ingredients and advanced formulation, Genesis addresses the two primary causes of hair fall – breakage and weakened roots. Collaborating with esteemed hairdressers, nutritionists, and dermatologists, Kérastase has created an advanced in-salon and at-home protocol that not only provides an instant reduction in hair fall but also offers long-term benefits with continued use.” says Anjali Pai, GM, Kérastase India.

Kérastase invites you to join them at the Genesis pop-up event to discover the transformative power of this revolutionary hair care range. Experience personalised hair and scalp diagnoses by their expert professionals and indulge in the sensory delights of the Genesis range. Don’t miss the chance to revolutionise your hair care routine and reclaim the beauty and vitality of your hair.

About Kérastase:

Kérastase is a renowned French luxury brand that has been leading the hair care industry for over 50 years. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, Kérastase combines scientific research with indulgent sensorial experiences to deliver exceptional hair care solutions. Their team of experts, including top hairdressers and scientists, create ground-breaking formulas that address a wide range of hair concerns. From combating hair fall to restoring damaged hair, Kérastase offers a comprehensive range of products and in-salon rituals that cater to every hair type. Embrace the transformative power of Kérastase and unlock the beauty of your hair. Visit www.kerastase.in for more information.

