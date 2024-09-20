Discover How Benki Store Celebrates Karnataka’s Beauty with the World

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20: Karnataka is known for its rich cultural heritage, a legacy that has inspired countless artists and entrepreneurs. Among them is Benki Store, a brand that has emerged as a powerful voice in celebrating and preserving the state's unique identity. Established in 2018, Benki Store quickly became synonymous with Karnataka's cultural ethos.

“We wanted to create clothing that celebrates Karnataka for everyone who carries a piece of the state in their heart,” says Renuka Sharma, the founder of Benki Store. Each design by Benki reflects the spirit, art, literature, and diverse traditions that make Karnataka unique.

Sharing Karnataka's Beauty

Benki is distinguished for its dedication to quality and ethical operations. It ensures memorable, eye-catching designs, uses high-quality fabrics, and conducts thorough quality checks. Additionally, it prioritises ethical and sustainable manufacturing and packaging processes.

But what truly sets this brand apart is its dedication to capturing the essence of Karnataka. The Benki's collection features a wide range of clothing, including t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, that showcase the state's diverse art forms, such as Dollu Kunitha, Hulivesha (Tiger Dance), and Yakshagana. These traditional art forms are incorporated into the designs, ensuring that designs are inoffensive, refined, and appropriate for all ages, making them a favourite among all generations.

Benki's mission is to highlight Karnataka's beauty while also positively impacting the community. It is thrilled to share its unique creations with a wider audience, offering fashion that speaks to those who may not have a direct connection to Karnataka but value its rich cultural tapestry.

Celebrating Karnataka

“Through Benki, we want to show people that there's a way to wear your love for Karnataka,” says Renuka. Benki's diverse collection caters to all age groups, fostering a sense of pride and connection to the state's heritage. It also supports local manufacturing practices, further contributing to Karnataka’s regional development.

Benki Store's passionate team intends to bring back the lost traditions of Karnataka through their exclusive art prints and thoughtfully crafted clothing. Whether one is a proud Kannadiga or simply an admirer of the state's cultural richness, Benki Store offers a way to express your love for ‘One State, Many Worlds.'

The Benki collection is available for purchase on their website (www.benkistore.com) or at their walk-in store located opposite the Jain Temple in Jayanagar 4th Block, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

