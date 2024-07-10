Discover How EasyLearning Transforms Education By Making Learning Easy For Every Student

Palghar, Maharashtra, July 10, 2024: In today’s internet world, navigating the ever-growing ocean of information can be overwhelming, especially for students. Easy-to-understand and engaging education is the need of the hour for each and every student. Shubham Jha, founder of EasyLearning, understands this struggle all too well.

“The education system can feel impersonal at times,” says Shubham, “Students often hesitate to ask questions for fear of judgment, leading to confusion and missed opportunities.” EasyLearning was founded in 2019 with the simple goal of simplifying learning for everyone. Subham Jha, a recent recipient of the Maharashtra Board’s Best Educator award, recognised the need for a platform that prioritises student understanding and fosters a supportive learning environment.

EasyLearning gives each student’s needs top priority. It has limited-size batches, which means teachers can provide each student individual care, in contrast to massive online platforms with thousands of students. With this personalised approach, students can study in a relaxed atmosphere where they feel free to ask questions.

“We understand that every student learns differently,” says Shubham. To solve this, EasyLearning has added a “raise a hand” function to its live classrooms. Using the chat feature, students can ask tutors direct questions and get their problems answered in real-time.

EasyLearning provides a curriculum that covers every topic in detail. It offers recordings of their live classes so that students can review them at their convenience and accommodate different learning styles. This guarantees that students can easily review concepts if they need to or miss a live session.

EasyLearning understands the importance of evaluating a student’s grasp of the material. The platform conducts regular objective and subjective tests, allowing students to assess their understanding and identify areas needing improvement.

Technology plays a vital role in EasyLearning’s approach. Students can access their batches anytime, anywhere through the user-friendly EasyLearning website or mobile app (available for both Android and IOS devices). This flexibility empowers students to learn at their own pace, on their own terms.

The engaging learning environment created by EasyLearning’s interactive platform encourages students to ask questions and clarify doubts. Shubham underlines, “Just picture yourself with knowledgeable instructors available to you at all times, helping you grasp complex ideas and ace assessments.”

“That’s what EasyLearning is all about – making education not just effective but downright enjoyable,” Shubham Jha concluded.

