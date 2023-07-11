Discover Joy as Amazon India Announces Prime Day 2023 Deals

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Amazon India is all set to host its 2-day celebration of the year to help Prime members 'Discover Joy' with Prime Day 2023. The shopping event kicks off on July 15, 12:00 AM and runs through till July 16, 11.59 AM. It's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart's content because Amazon enables its Prime members the great deals and big savings across categories. Members can avail deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more with FREE one-day delivery on eligible items.

This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same-day or the very next-day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours.

Prime Day 2023 Deals Sneak Peek

Below are the great deals across categories on Prime day by the participating sellers and brands:

Smartphones and Accessories:

- Get up to 40% off* on Smartphones and Accessories from Top Brands this Amazon Prime Day

- Get ready for an amazing deal on the most loved iPhone 14 starting just INR 66,499*

Lava Blaze 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone starting just INR 10499* including bank offers

- Satisfy your need for speed with Same Day Delivery store available across select cities*

- OnePlus: This Prime Day, get up to INR 5,000* Instant Bank discounts on OnePlus Smartphones. Amazing deals on the segment best seller* Nord series starting at just INR 17,999. Get the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G with INR 2000 instant bank discount and additional up to INR 6000 off via exchange.

- Samsung: This Prime Day, get your hands on the latest Monster, Galaxy M34 5G, which comes with a 50 MP OIS camera and a stunning AMOLED 120 Hz display starting just INR 16999*. Customers can also enjoy never before offers on Galaxy M14 5G, which has the best in class processor and a triple camera, starting INR 12,490*. Also, Samsung's entry level smartphone in the M series, M04, which has a dual camera and an octa core processor, will be available starting just INR 6,999*. Exciting offers on the Samsung flagship S series. Get up to INR 6000* and INR 9500* instant bank discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 ultra with up to 18 months of No cost EMI.

- Motorola: Hello Moto! Get your hands on the all-new Motorola Razr 40 family. Introducing the slim power packed, pocket friendly flip smartphones this Prime Day on Amazon.in with the Razr 40 starting INR 54,999* and Razr 40 ultra starting INR 82,999* including bank offers.

Consumer Electronics

- Price drop on action cameras & accessories from GoPro, DJI & Insta360 this Prime Day starting INR 15,000

- 3 months No cost EMI on purchase of camera accessories above INR 3,000 | Professional camera accessories now made more affordable this Prime Day

- Up to 75% off on Headphones, Soundbars and Speakers with Prime only additional discounts of up to 20% with up to 12 months No Cost EMI

- Huge price drop on AMOLED Display Smartwatches from Noise, Fire-Boltt, Beat-XP, starting INR 1,999

- Enhance your looks by owning Luxury and latest design smartwatch, starting INR 2,499

- Lowest-ever prices on Samsung LTE smartwatches during Prime Day

TV & Large Appliances

- Up to 55% off on Refrigerators, up to 55% off on Washing Machines, up to 55% off on Air Conditioners

- Best LG OLED Television deals starting INR 60,000 this Prime day!

- Buy Sony 65" Televisions with XR100 processor at excellent prices - made for sports fan to watch the next sixer

- Upgrade your Television and avail best offers on 4K Televisions with Exchange offers, up to 12,000 off on old TVs

- Grab Vu's Masterpiece Glow with inbuilt 100W sound subwoofer & 800 Nits Brightness with Armani Gold Design at lowest Price since launch

Amazon Fashion & Beauty

- Up to 50% to 80% off on fashion and beauty brands

- Great deals on 4 lakh+ styles with 50-80% offSave extra up to 10% off on combos

- Clearance store with min. 70 % off

- Avail coupons to save up to 15% extra on 20 lakh+ styles

- Exciting cashback offers for new customers

- Avail easy returns on your favourite products

Home & Kitchen

- Up to 70% off on home & kitchen appliances | 25000+ deals, Top brands

- Up to 70% off on Cookware and Dining Essentials, up to 60% off on Mixer Grinders, up to 50% off on Geysers

- Up to 60% off on Dinnerware Sets, up to 60% off on Gas Stoves, up to 60% off on Pressure Cookers

- Up to INR 100 cashback for first time purchasers in Home & Kitchen via Amazon Pay Coupons

- No Cost EMI starting at INR 250/month | 40,000+ products

Amazon Fresh:

- Up to INR 250 cashback on first order

- Up to 50% off on groceries, Free delivery for all Prime members, Delivery as-fast-as 2 hours

- Buy More, Save More | Extra Up to 10% off

- Half Price Store: Get Flat 50% off

- Up to 40% off on Household Essentials, up to 50% off on Cooking Essentials

- Shop for INR 1299 or more in a single order and get a free product

Groceries, Daily Essentials and Personal Care:

- Up to 50% off on Detergents, up to 40% off on Cleaners

- Up to 60% off on Breakfast cereals starting at INR 249

- Up to 45% off on Feminine Hygiene, up to 45% off on Men's Grooming

- Up to 45% off on Oral care, up to 45% off on Sports Nutrition

- Up to 30% Off on Family Nutrition

- Up to 60% off on Pet Supplies, Pet Feeder, beds, toys and Leashes

- Up to 40% off on Pet Food, up to 50% off on Pet Grooming Essentials

Books, Games, Toys & More

- Up to 70% off | Books, toys, grooming & more

- 1,000+ top brands

- Buy 2, get 5% off, Buy 3, get 10% off on books, toys & grooming devices

- Save extra Up to 40% off on combos

- Min. 70 % off | Clearance store

Save Big with your Favourite Brands- Amazon Basics, Solimo, Symbol, Supplies

- Up to 70% off on Everyday essentials, Home and Furniture, Electronics and Wireless accessory and many more

- Up to 75% off on Detergent Liquids starting at INR 249

- Up to 70% off on Stainless Steel Flasks starting at INR 549

- Up to 60% off on Hair Dryers starting at INR 449

Grab great deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

- Up to 30% off on wild honey by INDIGENOUS HONEY

- Up to 40% off on healthy snacks and cookies by Gladful

- Up to 55% off on men's razors by Slade

- Up to 25% off on nutritional gummies by What's Up Wellness

- Up to 50% off on WILDLY PURE Authentic By Nature

- Up to 65% off on gardening items by BIO BLOOMS

Choose Smart Living by availing great deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices:

- Kickstart your smart home journey with up to 55% off on latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products. Save big on the best-selling Fire TV Stick with Flat 56% off and buy it for INR 2,199

- Lowest price of 2023 - Get Flat 68% off on Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo Dot (3rd Generation) And Wipro 9W smart bulb at INR 2,099

Save big with Amazon Pay:

- Save big: Recharge your mobile or DTH, buy subscriptions or gift cards, book any tickets from movies to flights and more and unlock cashback and rewards daily (until Prime Day). New offers every few days, don't miss them!

- Make Prime Day more rewarding with Amazon Pay:

- Get Shopping voucher of INR 50 on a minimum shopping of INR 1000 during Prime Day, by transacting on Ola, Zepto & Pharmeasy

- Uber: 5% cashback on all Uber rides for Amazon Prime members, paying with Amazon Pay balance

- Digital Gold: 5% cashback up to INR 5000 with minimum of INR 300. Maximum 10 transactions per month.

- For non-Prime members, 3% cashback up to INR 3000 with minimum purchase of INR 300. Maximum 10 transactions per month

Prime Day 2023 New Product Launches

Smartphones and accessories

- New launches from top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, Realme Narzo, iQOO, Tecno, Itel, Oneplus, MI, pTron, Oppo, MIVi, URBN, Belkin, GOVO, Flix and Stuffcool

- Up to 50% off on Bluetooth speakers & Headsets

- Up to 55% off on Neckbands & Soundbars

- Up to 55% off on Gaming Headphone, Keyboards & Mouse

Consumer Electronics

- Get the tiny, mighty & the most advanced action camera Insta 360 GO 3 with a 170 min battery life, magnetic mount option that lets you mount anywhere, flip screen, waterproof up to 16ft with replaceable lens. Worth way more than it weighs at just 35 gm!

- Buy boAt Airdopes MAX with an unbelievable 100 hours of playback time at a Prime only Launch price of INR 1,049 - Industry-first launch only on Prime Day!

- First time ever in India - Sony brings their class-leading Active Noise Cancellation wireless TWS Earphones at a Prime only Launch price of INR 8,091

Daily Essentials:

- Up to 12% discount on Sara's Wholesome Food by Heads Up for Tails

- Up to 10% discount by Berry Bites Treats by Heads Up for Tails

- Up to 15% Off on Canine Creek Wet Dog Food and Canine Creek Premium Dry Dog Food

- Up to 10% discount on Heads up for Tails Collars & Harnesses

- Mylo Bath and Skincare range launches, starting INR 249

- Re-useable diapers from Super bottoms

TV & Large Appliances

- Sony's Tri luminous range of Mini LEDs for the perfect contrast with excellent motion control unmatched in the segment-

- LG shed some weight to pack some punch! 2023 lineup now bezel less with Alpha gen 6 processor for the best HD experience

- Most affordable QLED range from Hisense to enhance your gaming experience with 4-year warranty

- Toshiba's Mini LEDs available exclusively for Prime customers on Amazon with 4-year warranty

Amazon Fashion & Beauty

- Up to 50% off on Shirts & t-shirts by Allen Solly

- Up to 60% off and extra 10% off on Kids' clothing & shoes by Hopscotch

- Up to 50% off on Premium luggage & backpacks by American Tourister

- Starting INR 5,995 on Titan Watches, Min. 40% off on Premium watches & jewellery by Fossil

- Up to 60% off and No Cost EMI on premium Luggage & Backpacks by Skybags, up to 50% off on Premium luggage & backpacks by Safari

Exciting launches from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

- Up to 25% off on new launches by VS Mani & Co

- Up to 40% off on new launches by Toffee Coffee Roasters

- Up to 25% off on new launches by KIKGERM

- Minimum 20% off on new launches by VOOKI

