Discover the latest innovations and trends in the corporate gifting industry at the landmark 30th edition of India Big 7 organized by RX India

New Delhi (India), June 3: India Big 7, the premier trade show for corporate gifting and stationery in India, is set to celebrate its 30th edition. Organized by RX India, the event will take place from June 6-8, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The trade show is set to host over 200 exhibitors and feature more than 600 brands from India and around the globe.

By 2024, the Indian online gifting market is projected to be worth $84 billion, highlighting the strong growth potential for this sector, especially with the shift towards sustainable & online shopping post-pandemic. The exhibition will feature a vast array of products from top suppliers in categories including Gifts, Lifestyle, Stationery, Writing Instruments & Office Supplies, Gadgets & Electronics, Houseware, Kitchenware & Home Décor, Food & Confectionery and Health & Wellness.

Speaking about the Event Ashna Sharan, Portfolio Director said “We are thrilled to celebrate the 30th edition of India Big 7. This event has grown tremendously over the years and continues to be the leading platform for the corporate gifting industry in India. We expect over 20,000 attendees from across India and overseas, making this our biggest event yet.” She further added “In its service to the industry from the last 30 years, India Big 7 has emerged India's leading and trusted networking platform that brings together the entire range of solutions and enables manufacturers, traders, wholesalers, stockiest, corporate buyers altogether in one place to conduct business.”

India Big 7 attracts a high-caliber audience of decision-makers and influencers from various industries, including CEOs, COOs, directors, owners, department heads, purchase managers, brand and marketing managers, and influencers. The show is proudly supported by the Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI) and the Pen & Stationery Association of India, further solidifying its position as the industry’s premier event. This year, India Big 7 is also excited to welcome Hapipola as an Associate Partner.

An exclusive two-day conference dedicated to Corporate Gifting and Stationery is slated to take place themed around “Present Perfect – Coining the Future of Corporate Gifting in India”. The conference will feature panel discussions and fireside chats with industry leaders on sustainability, trends & future innovations, the future of stationery, budgeting, and legal & ethical paths.

In 2024, meet with renowned industry players such as Amar Brothers, Amrit Valley, Lotus Gifting, Arihant, Australian Foods, Atlas Leather, Casablanca Apparels, District 9, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sun International, Swastik Industries, Synergy Enterprise, Clensta, Briiton, Fuzi Films, Primera Nuts, Kanpur Flowercycling and many more who are exhibiting at the event.

India Big 7 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the corporate gifting industry. Attendees can pre-register at www.indiabig7.com to secure their entry tickets.

About RX India:

RX India is part of RX (www.rxglobal.com). RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX India, with a diverse portfolio of leading B2B events across India, offers a platform of face-to-face events and digital solutions to customers from sectors including Logistics & Supply Chain; Packaging & Printing; Manufacturing & Engineering; Retail and Gifts and Leisure. Leading events brands include MAPIC India (formerly IRF), AMTEX, India Big 7, Fastener Fair India, IndiaCorr Expo, India Folding Carton, India Warehousing Show, PackPlus Delhi, India Warehousing & Logistics Show and PackPlus South. These events are specially curated and designed to cater to a large domestic market and growing opportunities for our global customers.

