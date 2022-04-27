Discover your inner Super Hero with the latest Balenzia X Marvel collection

Balenzia has released a new collection, Balenzia x Marvel, with an array of fan-favourite Marvel characters. The new collection features Marvel Super Heroes - including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man. The action-packed range of socks will give kids and adults, the chance to flaunt their favourite Marvel Super Heroes and make a statement!

A must-have for Marvel fans, the new range of your favorite Marvel Super Hero inspired sock collection, is not just good looking but also very soft, comfortable and durable!

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia said "We are happy to announce the launch of our Balenzia X Marvel Collection, a special range of socks inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes. The Marvel collection is perhaps one of our most exciting launches, with our customers eagerly awaiting some Marvel merchandise. Hence it feels gratifying to be able to launch this exciting new range! "

The Balenzia X Marvel socks are crafted with exquisite knitting technology and high-performance fibres. The reinforced heel and toe, Y-heel construction, along with the high-quality combed cotton yarns ensure that the socks are incredibly soft, extremely durable, and provide a comfortable fit. The cute and quirky collection of socks is now available from Rs 399 onwards. One can visit Balenzia's brand stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kanpur, Ludhiana, or visit Balenzia at www.balenzia.com to get their hands on the new Disney collection. The collection is also available at leading online portals, including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, LBB.

At Balenzia. it is our constant endeavour to help our customers stand out in a crowd, with sophisticated designs, styles and colours and access to licenses of some truly iconic brands and characters. Our product range, made with the highest quality standards using the finest yarns, is designed for incredible comfort, breathability and durability. The apparel is manufactured in specialist factories with extremely high ethical standards, ensuring that all our products are sweatshop-free, produced in good working conditions and that the people making them are treated well and paid a fair wage.

