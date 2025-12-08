"Discussed progress on India-EU FTA": Piyush Goyal meets EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here on Monday met visiting European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and discussed progress on the India-EU FTA and explored ways to "resolve the issues to further advance the negotiations."

In a post on X, Goyal said, "looking forward to continued cooperation towards a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA."

"Held a productive meeting with EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, Mr. @MarosSefcovic. We discussed the progress on the India-EU FTA and explored ways to resolve the issues to further advance the negotiations. Looking forward to continued cooperation towards a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA," the post read.

The European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, is in India for a two-day "marathon of meetings" with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to advance trade and investment negotiations.

Earlier, on the social media platform X, the EU Commissioner said, "In India for a two-day marathon of meetings with @PiyushGoyal to advance our trade and investment negotiations."

"EU-India ties are growing fast - as they should between partners. But we've only scratched the surface. A commercially meaningful FTA would unlock enormous potential," the post read.

Earlier in October, Piyush Goyal visited Brussels from 26 to 28 October 2025 and had productive and meaningful engagements with Maros Sefcovic and his team on outstanding issues related to the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude the India-EU FTA by the end of 2025.

During Piyush Goyal's visit to Brussels, a discussion was held on India's concerns on Non-Tariff Measures and the new EU regulations.

During the negotiations, Goyal emphasised the need for preferential treatment for India's key asks, particularly those with respect to labour-intensive sectors.

Both sides agreed to work closely to finalise the non-sensitive industrial tariff lines. They also agreed that issues related to Steel, Auto, CBAM, and other EU regulations still require further discussion, as they are more sensitive.

In February, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited India, and upon meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both leaders affirmed that the EU-India Strategic Partnership has delivered strong benefits for their peoples and for the larger global good.

They committed to raising this partnership to a higher level, building on 20 years of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and over 30 years of the India-EC Cooperation Agreement.

