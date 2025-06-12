"Discussions were constructive and forward-looking," Piyush Goyal expresses satisfaction on meetings in Sweden

Stockholm [Sweden], June 12 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed satisfaction after attending a series of business events during his visit to Sweden, adding that discussions were constructive and forward-looking.

After arriving in Sweden after concluding his successful trip to Switzerland, Union Commerce and Industry Minister addressed the India-Sweden Business Leaders' Roundtable (ISBLRT) lunch, hosted by Marcus Wallenberg, Chair of Wallenberg Investments AB.

His visit reinforces India's commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties with Sweden.

Recalling the establishment ISBLRT in a post on social media platform X, he added that the entity was envisioned in 2016 by the leadership of both nations.

Goyal said the platform has evolved into a vital forum for advancing trade, innovation, and investment collaboration. He called for deeper partnerships rooted in shared innovation, technological progress, and mutual prosperity, and said enhanced business engagement would further accelerate Indo-Swedish ties.

Later, Goyal co-chaired the concluding session of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation with Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa.

He underlined that the exchange of capital, talent, and technology continues to form the backbone of India-Sweden economic relations, adding that science, innovation, and technology remain among the most vibrant areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"It was a pleasure to address the India-Sweden Business Leaders' Roundtable (ISBLRT) lunch, hosted by Marcus Wallenberg, Chair, Wallenberg Investments AB," he added in the post on X.

"Addressed the concluding session at the Ministerial meeting of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation along with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Sweden," Goyal added in the post.

In another meeting, Goyal met Mattias Perjos, President & CEO of Getinge, a global medtech company with a presence in India.

"Discussed opportunities to boost manufacturing under the Make In India initiative and strengthen collaboration in medical technology," Goyal added.

Attending India-Sweden Business Delegation meetings in Stockholm, Union Minister Goyal said, India and Sweden complement each other.

Inviting the business community to invest in India, Goyal further added, "We would like to invite all the distinguished business leaders of Sweden to come to India to experience our country. I am sure this tested partnership can really grow beyond the frontiers of what we have achieved so far."

Goyal said India is not only the largest and fastest-growing economy, but it will continue to grow for the next 20-30 years. He highlighted that India has one of the lowest inflation rates and strong forex reserves. Citing the favourable business ecosystem, he appealed to the investor community to make investments in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor