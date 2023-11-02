Distinguished Professor at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Honored with Doctor Honoris Causa by University of Galati, Romania

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 2: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) proudly announces that Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, a distinguished faculty member and Professor of Digital Marketing & Innovation at the School of Management, Swansea University, and a Distinguished Professor at Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has been conferred with the prestigious Doctor Honoris Causa (DHC) by "Dunarea de Jos" University of Galati, Romania. This distinction represents the highest recognition bestowed by the esteemed university.

"Dunarea de Jos" University of Galati, situated in the South-East region of Romania, is renowned for its contributions to higher education, aiming to provide quality teaching at national and international standards. With a rich history dating back to 1948, the university has consistently evolved and expanded its educational offerings. The institution is committed to the principles of academic freedom, university autonomy, and the continuous enhancement of the student learning experience.

Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi graciously dedicated this prestigious honor to the Information Systems and Marketing Research Communities. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Brunel University London, where he completed his PhD, and to the School of Management, Swansea University, his academic home for the past 18 years. Professor Dwivedi also extended his appreciation to all his mentors, collaborators, and PhD students who have been instrumental in his academic journey.

In a special acknowledgment, Professor Dwivedi recognized SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY, where he holds an Honorary Distinguished Research Professorship. This recognition underscores the institution's commitment to fostering academic excellence and global collaborations.

This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional contributions of Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi to the fields of Digital Marketing, Innovation, and Information Systems. His dedication to research, teaching, and mentorship has left an indelible mark on the academic community.

