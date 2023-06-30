Divine Group India grabbed Exclusive Franchise Rights for Miss International India, Securing Leadership in Two Big Pageants

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 30: Divine Group India, organizer of National beauty pageant Miss Divine Beauty, has achieved yet another milestone in the beauty pageant industry by securing the exclusive franchise rights for Miss International India. This strategic move solidifies Divine Group India's position as the leading organizer of the Big Two pageants in India, which includes Miss Earth, and now Miss International. Both the titles will be awarded to the winners in the National Beauty Contest Miss Divine Beauty 2023.

Miss International is globally recognized as one of the most prestigious beauty pageants, celebrated for its dedication to promoting cultural diversity, environmental awareness, and global harmony. This acquisition of the franchise rights for Miss International India further strengthens Divine Group India's commitment to empowering women and creating meaningful platforms for their voices to be heard.

By successfully securing the rights to organize both Miss International India and Miss Earth India, Divine Group India has demonstrated its exceptional capabilities and expertise in managing world-class beauty competitions. The company's strong track record in producing outstanding pageants, combined with its innovative vision, positions it at the forefront of the beauty and fashion industry in India.

This dual ownership of the franchise rights of India for two of the Big Four Major pageants in world i.e. Miss Universe Miss World Miss Earth and Miss International, enables Divine Group India to shape the narrative of beauty pageants in the country and contribute to the global beauty landscape. The organization's dedication to upholding the values of each pageant, fostering personal growth, and advocating for social causes, sets the stage for empowering young women to become ambassadors of change.

Mr Deepak Agarwal Founder & CEO of Divine Beauty Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement about this significant achievement, stating, "We are proud to be entrusted with the franchise rights for both Miss International India and Miss Earth India. This exceptional opportunity enables us to showcase India's rich cultural heritage, environmental consciousness, and the immense talent of our young women on a global platform. We are committed to organizing transformative pageants that empower and inspire participants to make a positive impact in society."

Divine Group India is renowned for its exceptional management capabilities, creative approach, and unwavering commitment to excellence. With a team of highly skilled professionals who possess in-depth knowledge and experience in organizing large-scale events, the company is well-equipped to deliver exceptional experiences for participants, sponsors, and audiences alike.

Details regarding the upcoming Miss International India pageant, including dates, venues, and participant applications, will be announced in due course. Divine Group India encourages aspiring contestants, sponsors, and media outlets to stay updated through the company's official website and social media channels for further information.

Divine Group Foundation is working for the welfare of human being and promoting sustainable development and environmental awareness. They have started "Divine millet Movement " which is running successfully to Favor tribal farmers and Mother Earth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor