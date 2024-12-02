DivineTalk Celebrates 10X Growth with Grand Party at Sahara Star in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India],December 02: In a spectacular display of success, premium astrology platform DivineTalk marked an extraordinary milestone with a 10X growth in the last three months. The achievement was celebrated at the luxurious Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai on November 15-16, 2024. Many eminent guests including astro-experts, stakeholders, influencers and employees graced the gala event.

DivineTalk has garnered phenomenal popularity in a pretty short span of time with its easy user interface, expert astrologers, personalized consultation and quality Astro services. The 10X growth reflects the rapid surging demand for safe and accessible astrology services by Indian people and the diaspora across the globe of which DivineTalk has played an active role in building demand. Over 50 lakhs user engagement, and serving close to 45lakhs minutes of consultation speak volumes about the growth trajectory the company has traversed in this journey for astrological services.

The founder and CEO of DivineTalk, Mr Paras Shah, was engaged with all attendees, including media people. On this occasion, the visionary leader took out time to appreciate the work put up by his team. “The remarkable growth our astro-platform has achieved in such a short period is a testament to the dedication & commitment to excellence displayed by every single employee of DivineTalk. Right from our respected astrologers and spiritual consultants to our talented app designers and diligent operations team, we've built a platform that has created a community of believers and seekers,” said Shah, his voice filled with gratitude and pride.

Besides celebrating the current success, the event also marked a tone for the ambitious future of DivineTalk. With a clear vision to expand its market share and impressive footprints in the global astro applications landscape, the company has already earmarked a tremendous marketing budget for around 65 crores this year. Its innovative customer support system and refined unique offerings are turning out to be a game-changer. The retention rate of customers is also increasing, while the portal’s reach is expanding. The services of astrology are available, and the insight it gives to millions of users can be trusted.

This happened at the most iconic five-star hotel in India, Sahara Star. It was such an ideal setting, combining luxury at the venue and the vivacity of the event for an unforgettable night. Attendees were treated to an evening of live music, gourmet dining, and inspiring speeches all set against the future aspirations of DivineTalk.

As DivineTalk takes the next leap of its journey, the team ensures its roots remain firmly founded toward elevating astrology to a reliable and thriving space, aptly supported by 10X growth momentum-the sky’s the limit.

