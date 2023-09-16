Divya Agrawal's "Kink" Unleashes the Drama, Romance, and Passion!

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as the most anticipated reality show of the year is finally here! "KINK," the scintillating creation hosted by India's beloved Divya Agrawal, has set the world ablaze with its thrilling concept, and it's exclusively available on the Atrangii Super App!

"KINK," an acronym for "Kiss Ishq n Konnections," is not just another reality show; it's a heart-pounding journey of love, intimacy, and the ultimate test of relationships. Picture this: the hottest couples around, stranded on a deserted island, facing challenges that will push their love to the limits. Can a single kiss really bring two people closer than ever before? Or will the flames of passion lead to a scorching showdown that threatens to tear them apart?

The grand launch of "KINK" set the stage on fire with a glamorous sun downer in Mumbai. Divya Agrawal, alongside the stunning contestants, Vibhu Agarwal (Founder & CEO Atrangii), and Nivedita Basu (Vise President) left everyone in awe with their red carpet appearance. The event was a true spectacle, setting the tone for the excitement that was to follow in the show.

Divya Agrawal, the enchanting host of "KINK," adds an irresistible charm to the show. Her charisma and magnetic presence are the perfect ingredients to stir up the passion and curiosity of viewers worldwide.

Divya Agrawal stated, "KINK is about discovering the depths of love and passion in this new era. It will surprise, delight, and challenge you. The audience will witness a unique concept which is showcasing the new age relationship.”

“With Atrangii being the platform, we wanted to create content something which represents it. KINK will entertain the audience to a whole different level. Can't wait for their reaction”, shares Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Atrangii.

Will love triumph or ignite an uncontrollable fire? Tune in to "KINK" on Atrangi Super App for a thrilling reality adventure.

"KINK" has already created a frenzy among viewers, spawning dedicated fan clubs. Love, lust, and longing converge in a whirlwind of passion. Join Divya Agrawal and sexy couples for a gripping, hot, and unforgettable journey. Don't miss this electrifying reality show!

