Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College Is Crowned No.1 in UP AYUSH Counselling Second Time in a Row

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5: Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital (DJAMCH) has emerged yet again as UP's No.1 Ayurvedic college at the UP AYUSH Counselling with 100% of its seats being allotted in Round 1 itself.

DJAMCH is a self-financed, unaided institution run by Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, a registered charitable society. It is strategically located on Niwari Road, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR. The institution is a part of DJ Group of Institutions, a renowned provider of medical education in Western UP that also runs a dental, nursing, pharmacy, nursing, and paramedical college.

Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College is known for its robust academic program, commendable clinical output, and its unparalleled residential infrastructure. It is also known for consistently emerging as UP's top performing institution in UP state's annual AYUSH Counselling.

Manoj Kumar, Business Head of DJAMCH shared, "Even prior to the counselling, we saw an organic footfall of 650 NEET-qualified students seeking information for admission in our BAMS program. Unlike other private institutions, the biggest challenge for us hasn't been filling up admissions but counselling those who haven't received an allotment in our institution despite filling it up as their first preference."

Rhitik Jassar, Secretary & Chief Operations Officer, Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation shared, "We are committed to making Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College No.1 not only in the state but the entire region. In fact, we have already taken the first step in that direction. Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College is the only institution in all of North India to obtain a no-objection certificate for an annual intake of 200 students for its BAMS program by the Uttar Pradesh government. The institution is planning to apply for NCISM approval of enhancement at the earliest."

Dr. Smiti Klaire, CEO, DJ Group of Institutions added, "Our institution's seats in BAMS counselling this year were oversubscribed by 5 times which means that 500 NEET-qualified candidates in Round 1 itself wanted DJAMCH as their first choice. This is a validation of the hard work the team has put in over the last 7 years. But we know that this is only the beginning and the real result lies in the outcome and impact that the institution's alumni makes in the world of ayurvedic care and medicine. We are devoted to providing our students the very best over the next 5 years of their stay at the campus."

Several rankings have consistently ranked Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College as UP's No.1 Private Ayurvedic institution overall for BAMS. It is also known for being the state's largest Ayurvedic institution in terms of built-up infrastructure. The institution's BAMS course also is distinguished by the fact that it is a mandatorily residential program.

