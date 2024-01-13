Divya Kumar & Vishal Zala Films Come Together for a Soothing 'Lehrao Bhagwa Prabhu Shri Ram Aye Hai'

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: Music is a significant part of Indian mythology, and with its ancient roots, it stands as one of the oldest musical traditions in the world. Diverse and multifaceted, this music can be categorised based on religious themes, cultural influences, and unique musical styles. Recently, producer Pramod Zala, along with the talented duo Vishal Zala and Ravibhai Meghani, has made noteworthy contributions to the realm of Bhakti music, with their works being explored by Vishal Zala Films.

As India eagerly anticipates Lord Rama's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22nd at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Vishal Zala Films' soulful devotional song "Lehrao Bhagwa Prabhu Shri Ram Aye Hai" arrives at the perfect moment, resonating with the hearts of Shri Ram devotees across the nation.

Renowned producer Pramod Zala, along with Vishal Zala, Ravibhai Meghani, and Vishal Zala Films, present "Lehrao Bhagwa Prabhu Shri Ram Aye Hai," a soul-stirring devotional song sung by Divya Kumar. This melodious lyrics, penned by Suresh Tiwari Yassh, promises to quiet your mind and open your heart to the divine. Weaving through the blissful melodies of nature, the song connects you to a rejuvenating experience for body, mind, and soul.

"Lehrao Bhagwa Prabhu Shri Ram Aye Hai" centres around the vibrant chanting of Shri Ram's name, perfectly timed for the upcoming inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple and the burgeoning devotion to Shri Ram reverberating in the hearts of millions.

Producer Pramod Zala believes worship through song is the most authentic and dynamic way to associate with god and peace. And, peace is an integral part of human well-being. Hence, Vishal Zala Films is the platform that will help devotees to acquire divine experience.

The music is arranged by Jay Mahesh Bhavariya, and capturing the essence falls upon the skilled Director of Photography, Suresh Bhatiya & Nikhil Zala. The project is directed by the talented Rafiq Bhai Pathan.

Vishal Zala Films plans to launch a series of devotional or bhakti songs to make a mark in the zone of Bhakti music. Vishal Zala says, 'Our bhakti music creates a unique synthesis of emotional and aesthetic experience. Devotional experience is generally gained through chants and music.'

Ravibhai Meghani expressed that devotional music is rooted in various socio-cultural and religious communities in the same region. This has inspired Vishal Zala Films to create a stream in Bhakti.

In the electrifying fervour surrounding Lord Rama's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22nd at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Vishal Zala Films delivers a divine offering - "Lehrao Bhagwa Prabhu Shri Ram Aye Hai' a soul-stirring devotional song sung by the mellifluous voice of Divya Kumar.

With over 7000 guests invited to witness the monumental 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Rama at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22nd, the air thrums with anticipation. And perfectly timed to resonate with this spiritual surge is Vishal Zala Films' captivating devotional song "Lehrao Bhagwa Prabhu Shri Ram Aye Hai," already captivating the hearts of Shri Ram devotees nationwide.

