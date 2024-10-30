Diwali 2024: vivo 5G Mobile Deals - Festive Offers with Easy EMI Options

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Constantly ranked among the top 3 brands in the country in terms of market share and customer satisfaction, vivo offers some of the best smartphones in various segments. This Diwali, users can upgrade to a new vivo 5G mobile without disrupting their festive budget. By shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network between October 15th and November 5th, customers can avail of hefty discounts and exclusive offers on vivo smartphones. It also provides them with the opportunity to convert the phone's price into Easy EMIs, allowing them to pay for the device in affordable monthly instalments.

The latest vivo 5G mobiles pack cutting-edge innovation and the trendiest designs. For instance, the vivo X100 series phones come equipped with pro-grade cameras that capture truly inspiring images. The 8T LTPO display switches frame rates according to user requirements and adjusts the refresh rate based on the user's finger slide speed. These models also employ advanced processors that offer peak performance, resulting in the phone's smooth and streamlined performance. The vivo X100 series phones come with low down payment perks and Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 1,541!

Users can browse various top-selling vivo 5G mobiles and find the model that effectively addresses their needs. Smartphones from the brand are renowned for their slim profiles, advanced imaging systems, long-lasting batteries, and captivating displays that dispense immaculate visuals. Several models also come with Extended RAM and proprietary energy management technologies, ensuring the device's optimal performance.

Those who wish to enjoy the highly vaunted vivo experience can shop for the best vivo 5G mobiles this festive season and avail of discounts of up to 20%! By visiting a Bajaj Finserv partner store, they can purchase their desired handset on Easy EMIs. The festive offers run from October 15th to November 5th, and shoppers can avail of exclusive perks like zero down payment and Easy EMI schemes on select models.

Benefits of shopping for a vivo 5G mobile on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Shopping for the latest vivo 5G mobiles on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network is straightforward and comes with several perks. Here are some of the key benefits:

- Competitive prices: Enjoy excellent value for money with competitively priced vivo 5G mobiles at any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

- Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired vivo smartphone is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

- Zero down payment: For select 5G handsets from vivo, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

- Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of vivo 5G mobiles available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor