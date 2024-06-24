DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: As the global landscape of the automotive industry shifts towards sustainability, DIYguru, a frontrunner in Electric Vehicle (EV) education and training, is set to lead the charge in preparing the workforce for the burgeoning EV market in India.

Recent studies, including reports from McKinsey, Economic Times, and India Briefing, outline a rapid expansion in the EV industry, driven by significant investments and technological advancements. This intent is to be driven by the young industries and SMEs of India, which would serve as the backbone of the technology, driving the growth of electrification among students and professionals.

DIYguru is driving this change with its 'Hardware Driven Approach', in which the tri-party collaboration of DIYguru, Tadpole Projects, and EVI Technology, is working on the in-house manufacturing of the EV systems, designed specifically to upskill the learners with the combination of 2W technology, retro fitment, embedded for vehicle automation, charging systems and advanced 4W segment. The overall R&D development is under the supervision of Prof. B. K Panigrahi, IIT Delhi CART. This enabled the development of India's most affordable in-house developed EV lab units, which are now an integral part of all DIYguru training offerings. To achieve the target of "All India EV laboratories" and advanced training, L&T Edutech has initiated a collaboration with DIYguru as its implementation partner. The collaboration focuses on the E mobility ecosystem development across universities and institutions, at both private and government levels, where the students will not only be provided with advanced training but will also undergo LIVE sessions, along with the EV lab center of excellence, implemented and maintained at their respective institutional campuses. This initiative will allow accessible EV practical training, which is currently a concern in this sector. This will not only initiate the foundation to achieve integrated graduation and post-graduation programs, but will also provide a very strong sustainable growth ecosystem, where DIYguru and L&T Edutech would implement the lab systems with regular advancements.

The proposal here is to develop more advanced systems over the next 12 months, focusing on heavy vehicle units, EV analytics and ML Techniques, and hands-on EV vehicle development. The content developed for this partnership from DIYguru is supported by L&T Edutech in terms of quality refinement and Industry synchronization. The training segments are categorized to meet the demands of electrical, electronics, mechanical, automotive, and computer science domains, such that the right balance of technical, research-oriented, and software-driven upskilling can be achieved.

The lab systems are divided into two broad segments. The EV standard labs and the advanced lab centers. While the standard labs are specifically developed to provide the entire ecosystem in a single unit, the advanced labs are implemented keeping specific technical units into consideration. This provided the possibility to focus on the hardware implementation of advanced charging technologies, Technical ARM Cortex-based Embedded Systems, next-generation vehicle automation and analytics, Fuel Cell Technologies, and 4-wheeler drivetrain systems.

Currently, DIYguru is implementing this model across its COEs and with several universities across different regions of India. The collaboration is also extended into the ITI/Diploma sectors, where the hardware focus is on the repair, maintenance, and servicing of the vehicle powertrains and charging stations for service and on-site job profiles. The overall curriculum is divided into 11 sectors, each sector is targeting one specific technology area. Starting from fundamentals, the curriculum shifts towards all the technology areas of the Mobility and diversifies the training for different engineering streams. This provides a unique encapsulation of EVs into different career paths, also merging into both engineering and management segments of these domains.

PG Certification Program: Achieving excellence in EV with at-home delivered custom kits As DIYguru expands its reach and resources, the institute is ready to play a pivotal role in driving forward India's green mobility mission. To achieve self-sustainable growth of engineering advancements among its learners, DIYguru has launched the 'At your home EV Kit' Program. With this program, DIYguru is developing custom-manufactured electronics and embedded kits, for EV applications, entirely ARM cortex-based to ensure industry standards and shall deliver these hardware sets to each enrolled student at their doorstep. This initiative involves EVI Technologies as the technology partner and the target is to enhance electronics integration for EV applications. Students will work on STM-based simulations and will self-develop these hardware applications with the delivered kits. This whole collaboration is supported with 50+ hours of LIVE sessions and trainers working with students to master the control systems, vehicle automation, and embedded programming, as supervisor-based training support. The combination of engineering projects, and laboratory access along with LIVE, supervisor-based training, and next-generation upskilling domains, will not only enforce-in depth understanding among learners but will also help professionals and students to prepare for the next-generation trends. This would support the ongoing growth of semiconductor industries, software-defined vehicles, and battery development solutions within the Indian Technical Market.

'With a committed vision and robust educational framework, DIYguru is not just part of the EV revolution it is rather leading the sector with innovative growth, and R&D-driven solutions. DIYguru has served more than 25 industries in the past 12 months from 8 different technology sectors, highlighting the incorporation of E Mobility across different industry chains', shared Avinash Singh, CEO and Founder, of DIYguru.

Ayush Sharma, scientific researcher, Germany and co-founder, of DIYguru is managing the technical implementation of these programs and stated 'The growth of E mobility is essential for India to balance its current dependency over the IT fields. Students are forced to quit their existing engineering domains for a non/less related job due to a lack of confidence and poor clarity over their core engineering careers, which certainly impacts the future needs of good engineers, as India moves towards in-house R&D manufacturing, semiconductor sectors and Mobility domains. E Mobility as an industry sector has the potential to support this changing trend within India, and bridge the gap among industries, providing a more shared cloud of skill sets for a robust engineering future".

