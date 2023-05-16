DMG Group has been Awarded “Best Outstanding Performance Computer Training Institute in Ahmedabad, Gujarat” by MIT, Govt of India during 2022 – 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16: The Digital Media Group (DMG® Group) is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as the “Best Outstanding Performance Computer Training Institute in Gujarat” by the prestigious MIT, Govt of India during the year 2022 – 2023”. This recognition is a testament to the institute’s dedication to provide World-Class Computer Training to its students situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute is a subordinate of the DMG Group of Companies (Digital Media DMG Pvt. Ltd). DMG Group of Companies is a trusted sourcing partner in IT Services and Education. DMG has been awarded 5 Times “Well Performances Training Institute in Gujarat” by MIT, Govt. of India in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022.

Recently Annual ATC Meeting was conducted by the government of India for the education institution group where 80+ participated and with this high competition DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute is rewarded with “Best Outstanding Performance Computer Training Institute in Gujarat” by the prestigious MIT, Govt of India during the year 2022 – 2023”. This huge occasion was organized in The JorShor Restaurant, Science City Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The recognition from MIT, Govt of India, is a great honor for DMG Group. The award is given to the institutions that have demonstrated exceptional performance in providing computer training to students. DMG Multimedia Institute has achieved this recognition due to its commitment to excellence and dedication to provide high-quality computer training to its students.

Speaking about the recognition, Mrs. Mittal Patel, MD & Director (Education & Visa Immigration) of DMG Group, said, “We are honored to receive this recognition from MIT, Govt of India. This award is a result of our commitment of providing high-quality computer training to our students. We will continue to strive for excellence and provide the best training to our students.”

Mrs. Mittal Patel shared their DMG Journey saying “We started our journey in 2015 with IT Services & Multimedia Studio, where we are providing IT Services like Graphic Design, Website Design & Development, and Digital Marketing etc. In 2016 DMG entered into the Education business with DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute, Our Institute is approved by MIT, Government of India. After getting success in IT Services & Education DMG started its new Division “DMG Immigration & Visa Consultants Services in 2021, later we enter into the Investment consultants business and became NISM Certified Mutual Fund Distributor in India (ARN: 233354) as DMG Mutual Fund & Insurance Consultants”.

During the award ceremony, Mr. Nikul Patel, Founder CEO & CMO shared his future plan where he is planning to start new product division by launching DMG LIVE TV, Media &Entertainment, and DMG Job Guru for placement consultants for regional, national, and international. Mr. Patel added that “We started Franchise Model for DMG Group, where Franchise owners can provide entire DMG Services like IT Services, Education, Immigration & Visa Consultants, and Job Placement Services, etc. to their customer.

DMG is also certified & accredited by International brands like Google, Microsoft, YouTube, and Twitter. DMG Group has been constructing business for more than 8 years. DMG Group is an ISO 9001:2015 & MSME Certified Company for its standard services in IT & Education.

DMG has an experience of 8+ years and during these years we have served 5000+ happy students including 500+ international students from the UK, Australia, USA, Canada, Dubai, Qatar, Uganda, Israel, Afghanistan, Africa, Iraq, and the Republic of Congo and they have completed the course successfully by online and classroom training in DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute which is Approved by MIT, Government of India.

Our DMG institute provides certified, Diploma & Advance Diploma Course Training in Digital Marketing Course, Graphic Designing Course, Website Design Course, Accounting & Finance, Tally Accounting Course, Audio & Video Editing Courses, Game Design Course, UI & UX Design Course, Computer-Aided Fashion Design Course, Data Analyst & Data Science Course, English Speaking Courses, IELTS Coaching, etc. with 100% Job Assistance.

For more update about DMG Education Business & their Franchise Model “DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute”, kindly visit our website https://www.dmgmultimediainstitute.com

Last but not least, The DMG Group is always set to provide the best computer training to students and empower them to succeed in the digital world. With this recognition, the institute will continue to raise the bar and maintain its position as a leading computer training institute in Gujarat.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor