DN Homes wins big at the 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023, East

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 4 (/NewsVoir): DN Homes, Odisha's leading real estate company, has once again proven its excellence in the industry by winning big at the 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023, East. The event was held on March 28, 2023, at JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata, and was attended by the who's who of the real estate industry.

DN Homes was recognized for its outstanding contribution to the real estate sector and was awarded in multiple categories. The DN Fairytale project won the 'Themed Project of the Year' category while DN Pallaciya won to be the best in the 'Innovative Marketing Concept' category. The awards were handed over to Nikhil Bajpai, Vice President, Sales & Marketing - DN Homes and Vilas Kulkarni, President - Sales & Marketing- DN Homes at the award function.

Nikhil Bajpai, Vice President, Sales & Marketing - DN Homes on winning the awards said, "We are super excited to be elected the best in two very important award categories. DN Homes always believes in giving the very best to home buyers and with Odisha becoming a home to business and professionals from across the country, projects like these set a new benchmark for Odisha's real estate sector. At DN Homes, we believe in creating homes that not only provide comfort and luxury but also contribute to the overall well-being of our customers. These awards are a recognition of our efforts and motivate us to continue on this path."

DN Homes has always been at the forefront of the real estate industry, and these awards are a testament to its commitment to excellence. The company has set new benchmarks in the industry and has become a symbol of quality, trust, and innovation. With its exceptional projects, DN Homes has earned the trust of its customers and has become a preferred choice for homebuyers in the region.

Since its incorporation in 2003, DN Homes has risen to become one of Odisha's premier developers by adopting global standards in real estate and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. The company prides itself on a reputation for quality and innovation. DN Homes has constantly invested in upgrading technical expertise and hiring only top professionals in the field in order to achieve its goals. Having adopted a new corporate identity - DN Group - the company has now branched into several different verticals like education under Dasarathi Naik Trust for Excellence, hospitality and retail service under Lifeline Multi Ventures Private Limited and Luxurio Assets Private Limited, and infrastructure development under Dasarathi Naik & Engineers Private Limited. The company's premium education institute, The DN Wisdom Tree Global School has gained a reputation for being an institution with a unique infrastructure and curriculum that too within a short span of operations. Furthermore, the Group has collaborated with IHCL (Tata Group) to set up Hotel Vivanta at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar and with Marriott International for JW Marriott at Delta Square, Bhubaneswar. Interestingly, the DN Regalia Mall & Multiplex is in fact the first mall in the State of Odisha to be set up by a state-based company. Going forward the Group has ambitious plans of expansion not only in its core sectors of operation but in new and upcoming sectors as well.

