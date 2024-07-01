Doctor’s Day Special: Best Cardiologists’ Insights on Heart Attacks in Young Adults & Prevention

New Delhi (India), July 1: As we celebrate Doctor's Day, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the invaluable contributions of healthcare professionals, particularly those at the forefront of cardiovascular care. Heart disease remains a formidable challenge globally, affecting not only older adults but increasingly, young adults as well. In this article, we delve into insights from leading cardiologists who specialize in the prevention and treatment of heart attacks among young adults. Their expertise and advice offer crucial guidance on understanding the risks, recognizing symptoms, and implementing effective preventive measures to safeguard heart health from an early age.

Dr. Siddharth Sheth, Interventional Cardiologist DNB Cardiology, DNB Medicine Field Of Cardiology, Nanavati Hospital Lilavati Hospital

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Siddharth Sheth, a renowned cardiologist from Mumbai, emphasizes the critical importance of effective treatment strategies for heart problems in young adults. “The rising incidence of heart attacks among the younger population is alarming. While prevention is crucial, timely and effective treatment is equally important,” Dr. Sheth explains. He highlights the role of advanced medical procedures in addressing these issues. “Angiography and angioplasties are vital tools in our arsenal. Angiography allows us to accurately diagnose blockages in the coronary arteries, while angioplasty helps to open these blocked arteries, restoring normal blood flow to the heart,” he says. Dr. Sheth advocates for increased awareness and accessibility to these life-saving procedures. “It’s essential that young adults understand the importance of these treatments and seek medical attention promptly when experiencing symptoms. Early intervention can significantly improve outcomes and save lives,” he concludes. As we honor our doctors today, Dr. Sheth’s insights remind us of the importance of timely and effective heart care.

Dr. Lakkireddy Kiran Kumar Reddy. MD, DM Cardiology (JIPMER), Co-Founder & Sr. Interventional Cardiologist – ONUS HEART INSTITUTE, Director – Cardiac Cath lab, Complex Coronary Interventions & Structural Heart Interventions, Hyderabad

Advancements in Imaging and Artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionized the Coronary stenting results. Am the first Cardiologist to introduce the term “Heart AI” representing Advanced Imaging with Artificial Intelligence, which provides 36% better stenting results and reduces the chances of Stent failure. ‘AI-based QFR' physiologic study helps in reducing unnecessary coronary stenting. Latest technologies like IVUS & OCT imaging, Rotablation, Orbital Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) help in tackling hard coronary blocks and provide better results in complex cases like Calcific plaques, Left main stenting, CTO and Bifurcation stenting. Advanced imaging also helps in guiding the Latest therapeutic options like TAVI, Mitra clip, Tric Valve and reduces the need for Open heart surgeries. AI also helps in predicting 10 and 30-year cardiovascular risk for age groups between 30 – 60 yrs. My mission and goal are to provide the latest technology with better cardiovascular outcomes at an affordable price to all. I want to promote “No delay for ECG in any Chest Pain – Save Life & Family”.

Prof. (Dr.) Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharyya, MD, DM, FACC, FSCAI, Assam

Dr. Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharyya is the Professor & Head of Cardiology at the Cardiothoracic & Neurosciences Centre, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati, Assam, with over 15 years of experience post-training. His expertise spans coronary angiography, angioplasty, stenting, pacemaker implantation, CRT, ICD implantation, and catheter-based treatments for congenital and structural heart conditions. Under his leadership, GMCH has excelled as Assam's top center for coronary interventions, recognized by the National Interventional Council in 2023. Dr. Bhattacharyya holds pivotal roles including President of the Cardiological Society of Assam, Executive Editor of the Indian Heart Journal Cardiovascular Case Reports, and Executive Member of the Cardiological Society of India, North-East Chapter. He has been honored with a Certificate of Recognition for his contributions to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Assam. Internationally recognized, Dr. Bhattacharyya is a distinguished fellow of major cardiological societies including the Cardiological Society of India (FCSI), American College of Cardiology (FACC), European Society of Cardiology (FESC), and others, reflecting his commitment to advancing interventional cardiology and healthcare standards.

Dr. Jaydutt B Tekani, MBBS, MD, DNB Cardiology, FSCAI, FESC, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist – K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital, Bhuj, Gujarat

As a Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Jaydutt B Tekani emphasizes a patient-centric approach to cardiovascular care, focusing on comprehensive management and prevention strategies. With extensive experience in coronary interventions including angioplasty, stenting, and complex cardiac procedures, Dr. Tekani advocates for early detection and proactive management of heart conditions. His advice underscores the importance of lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and avoiding tobacco use to reduce cardiovascular risks. Dr. Tekani also emphasizes the significance of regular health screenings, particularly for individuals with a family history of heart disease or other risk factors. In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Tekani actively engages in research and professional development, contributing to advancements in interventional cardiology. His dedication to patient education and community outreach underscores his commitment to improving cardiovascular health outcomes. Dr. Tekani’s holistic approach and expertise make him a valuable resource in the field of cardiology, ensuring personalized care and optimal heart health for his patients.

Dr. Roheit Rakhunde, MBBS, FCR, D.Card (Clinical Cardiology), Consultant Cardiologist – Swami Vivekanand Hospital and Orange City Hospital, Nagpur

On this Doctors’ Day, I, Dr. Roheit Rakhunde, a cardiologist from Nagpur, feel compelled to address a pressing issue: the rise of heart attacks among young adults in India. Traditionally considered a condition affecting older individuals, heart disease is now alarmingly prevalent in the younger population. Recent studies reveal that about 25% of heart attack cases in India occur in individuals below 40 years of age. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, high stress levels, and increased prevalence of smoking and alcohol consumption contribute significantly to this trend. As a cardiologist, I emphasize the importance of early detection and preventive measures. Regular health check-ups, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in physical activities, and managing stress are crucial. Data indicates that regular exercise can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 30%. Additionally, awareness about family history and genetic predisposition can help in early intervention. On this Doctors’ Day, let us commit to prioritizing heart health, fostering healthy habits from a young age, and supporting each other in creating a healthier, heart-attack-free generation. Remember, prevention is always better than cure.

Dr. Virbhan Balai, MBBS, DLO, MD (Gen. Medicine), DNB (Cardiology), FNB (Interventional Cardiology) Consultant- Interventional Cardiology & Unit Head Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi

Dr. Virbhan Balai highlights the escalating incidence of heart attacks among Indians under 40, stressing the challenge of recognizing subtle symptoms early. Factors like abnormal lipids, smoking, hypertension, diabetes, abdominal obesity, stress, poor diet, alcohol, and sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to this risk. Genetic predisposition also plays a role. Prevention focuses on lifestyle adjustments: a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, limited saturated fats and sugars, regular physical activity (150 minutes weekly), maintaining a healthy weight, abstaining from smoking and alcohol, managing stress, diabetes, hypertension, and lipid levels, and ensuring adequate sleep (6-8 hours daily). Screening tools for coronary diseases aid in early detection. Emerging technologies like OCT for vulnerable plaque detection show promise but are still under research. Regular health check-ups and consultations are crucial. Dr. Balai’s comprehensive approach underscores the importance of proactive management and highlights lifestyle modifications as pivotal in preventing premature heart attacks among young adults in India.

Dr. Ashok Bandyopadhyay, Clinical Director, Cardiac Surgery, Peerless Hospital & B.K. Roy, Kolkata

On this Doctor’s Day, we seek insights from Dr. Ashok Bandyopadhyay, a renowned Cardiac Surgeon from Kolkata, regarding the alarming rise of heart attacks among young adults. Dr. Bandyopadhyay emphasizes that while heart attacks are traditionally associated with older populations, lifestyle changes have increasingly placed younger individuals at risk. “Factors such as high-stress levels, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and smoking are significant contributors,” he explains. He further highlights the importance of early detection and prevention. “Regular health check-ups, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising, and managing stress are crucial in mitigating these risks,” Dr. Bandyopadhyay advises. He also advocates for public awareness campaigns to educate young adults about heart health. As we honor our doctors today, let us also heed their advice to safeguard our health and future.

Dr. Rahul Singhal, Additional Director, Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Hospital Jaipur

Heart attacks in young adults are an alarming trend that necessitates immediate attention. The rise in cases can be attributed to various factors, including sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and high-stress levels. It’s crucial for young adults to prioritize their heart health by adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and managing stress effectively. Regular health check-ups and early detection of risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes play a vital role in prevention. Education on the dangers of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is also imperative. As a cardiologist, I emphasize the importance of holistic lifestyle changes and proactive healthcare to combat this growing issue. Together, we can pave the way for a healthier future and reduce the incidence of heart attacks among young adults.

Dr. Niraj Gupta, MBBS, MD , DNB – Cardiology, MNAMS, FACC, FSCAI, FESC, FAPSIC, FCCP, Ex-Director Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Disease – Medanta, Specialist Interventional Cardiology and Incharge Cath Lab – NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai

On Doctor's Day, it is imperative to address the rising incidence of heart attacks among young adults. As an interventional cardiologist, I emphasise the importance of awareness and preventive measures. Young adults often overlook cardiovascular health due to their perceived invincibility, but lifestyle choices profoundly impact heart health. Routine health checks enable early detection of risk factors and heart disease. Advances in cardiology, including non-invasive diagnostic techniques like CT Coronary calcium scoring and strain echo imaging, empower accurate risk assessment. Education is paramount for patients to understand the symptoms so that they can get prompt timely medical attention as early intervention significantly improves outcomes. As an Interventional Cardiologist, my primary focus is to provide patients with early, innovative and advanced interventions to save lives from deadly heart attacks. On this Doctor's Day, through a multidisciplinary approach, let's prioritise heart health, fostering a proactive approach among young adults and mitigating the rising trend of heart attacks, enhancing the quality of life and ensuring a healthier future.

