Doctor’s Day Special: Expert Insights on Modern Innovations in Fertility Treatment

New Delhi (India), July 1: As we commemorate Doctor’s Day, it is an opportune moment to delve into the transformative advancements in fertility treatment that have revolutionized reproductive healthcare. From groundbreaking technologies in assisted reproductive techniques to pioneering research in reproductive endocrinology, doctors at the forefront of fertility medicine continue to push boundaries, offering new hope and solutions to individuals and couples facing challenges in conceiving. In this special feature, we explore the insights and expertise of leading fertility specialists who are shaping the future of reproductive health with innovative approaches and compassionate care.

Dr. Vaishali Sharma, Senior Consultant Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility specialist, MD (AIIMS) COAG (Harvard) Delhi

Dr. Vaishali Sharma MD (AIIMS) COAG (Harvard) RCOG Associate (London) is a National Award-winning Laparoscopic Surgeon and IVF Specialist. She has won many National Awards at the National Fertility Conclave by the Economic Times. She has also received the National Women Pride Award 2021 for being The Most Trusted Gynaecologist Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility Specialist of the Year. She has also received the “Distinguished Doctor Award” from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Recently she has been conferred a Certificate of Achievement from the prestigious HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL, Harvard (USA). A highly successful infertility specialist treating blocked tubes with either performing laparoscopic tuboplasty (correction of blocked tubes) or offering IVF, she has an illustrated academic career. With PICSI, LAH and Embryo Glue success rate of IVF cycles have jumped to 80% in new protocols.

Dr. Sona Malik Malhotra, Panipat

On Doctor’s Day, the contributions of healthcare professionals like Dr. Sona Malik Malhotra shine brightly in advancing fertility treatment, offering renewed hope to countless couples. Dr. Malhotra emphasizes the transformative impact of innovations in reproductive medicine, highlighting breakthroughs such as Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), which have significantly improved IVF success rates and early detection of chromosomal abnormalities. Techniques like Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and Cryopreservation have revolutionized fertility care by addressing male infertility and enabling flexible family planning options. Personalized treatment protocols, informed by individual genetic profiles and advancements in immunotherapy, are further optimizing patient outcomes under her guidance. Dr. Malhotra also underscores the role of wearable technology and telemedicine in enhancing monitoring and accessibility to specialized care, particularly crucial during recent global challenges. Looking forward, ethical considerations such as equitable access and responsible use of genetic technologies remain at the forefront of her practice, ensuring that advancements in fertility treatment continue to positively impact individuals and families worldwide.

Dr. Jyoti S Bali, Medical Director – BabySoon Fertility & IVF Centre, Delhi

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Jyoti Bali, a renowned infertility specialist, gynecologist, and obstetrician from Delhi, shares her insights on modern innovations in fertility treatment. “The field of fertility treatment has seen remarkable advancements in recent years, offering hope to many couples struggling to conceive. Techniques like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) have significantly improved success rates,” explains Dr. Bali. She highlights the role of technology in enhancing these treatments. Dr. Bali also emphasizes the importance of personalized care. “Every couple’s journey is unique, and individualized treatment plans, tailored to specific needs and conditions, are crucial for success,” she advises. Additionally, Dr. Bali points out that advancements such as oocyte freezing give women the freedom to balance their personal lives with their professions, allowing them to embrace motherhood at their convenience and marry when they are ready and have found their right partner. Her insights underscore the transformative impact of modern innovations in fertility treatment, providing new avenues of hope and possibilities for aspiring parents.

Dr. Neha Jain, Senior Consultant Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Infertility specialist, Dr. Jain’s Bliss and Bless Women's Health Clinic & Dr. Jain’s Path Lab, Delhi

Modern fertility treatment has transformed the landscape of reproductive health, providing hope and solutions to countless families. As an obstetrician-gynecologist, I have witnessed the incredible advancements in this field, from sophisticated diagnostic tools to cutting-edge assisted reproductive technologies. Innovations such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), genetic screening, and minimally invasive surgical techniques have significantly improved success rates and patient experiences. One of the most exciting developments is the integration of personalized medicine, allowing us to tailor treatments based on individual genetic profiles. This not only enhances the effectiveness of fertility treatments but also reduces the emotional and physical toll on patients. It’s an honor to be part of a profession that continually pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in reproductive health. Every day, we are not just creating families but also fostering hope and resilience. On this Doctor’s Day, let’s celebrate these advancements and the dedicated professionals who strive to make parenthood a reality for so many.” – Dr. Neha Jain, Obstetrician-Gynecologist.

Dr. Sreevani Karnav, Integrative Gynaecologist, PCOS Fertility Specialist Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects approximately 6-12% of women of reproductive age globally, making it a significant health concern.

As the leading cause of infertility in women, PCOS is characterized by hormonal imbalances that hinder ovulation. Traditional treatments often involve medications, but there is a growing emphasis on natural approaches as the first line of management. Lifestyle modifications, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, optimisation of sleep, avoiding xenoestrogens and stress reduction, have shown promising results in managing PCOS symptoms and improving fertility in our community. Additionally, supplements like inositol and herbal remedies such as cinnamon and spearmint tea have been found effective. As an integrative gynecologist and PCOS fertility specialist, I advocate for these holistic treatments to not only address the root causes of PCOS but also to enhance overall well-being.

Dr. Kavita Goel, MBBS, MS, FMAS, FGES, Senior Obstetrician, Gynae Laparoscopic Surgeon & Fertility Expert, Jaipur

Dr. Kavita Goel, a Gynae Laparoscopic Surgeon & Fertility Expert from Jaipur, underscores the profound impact of modern innovations in fertility treatment. She highlights that infertility affects approximately 1 in 10 couples in India, emphasizing the significance of advanced reproductive techniques like In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Test Tube Babies, and Surrogate Mothers in bringing happiness to families. Dr. Goel discusses the latest advancements in Fertility Enhancing Endoscopic Surgery (FEES), specifically tailored for conditions such as malposition of the uterus, polyps, fibroids, and fallopian tube blockages. FEES, incorporating Hysteroscopic and Laparoscopic procedures, aims to reconstruct and normalize genital organs, enhancing the chances of natural or assisted conception and supporting healthy fetal development. Dr. Goel predicts that as science progresses, even more complex cases of infertility will become treatable, offering hope that advancements in science and technology will continue to fulfill the dreams of couples longing for parenthood with tears of joy and the cries of newborn babies becoming a reality for all in need.

Dr. Mohan Rout, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MBBS, DGO, Gynecologist, Obstetrician, Mumbai

Repeated miscarriages or recurrent IVF failures are traumatic events in the life of a couple. What makes it worse is, a significant number of these cases are unexplained and are difficult to treat. A large number of these cases are now known to be due to immunological reactions against pregnancy (allo-immune problem). These patients can be treated successfully with Lymphocyte Immunization Therapy (LIT), if the investigation reports indicate so. Dr. Raut’s Centre for Reproductive Immunology provides the LIT treatment with a unique patented process branded as ImmuLIT™. This treatment is available at all their centres, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The ImmuLIT™ procedures are performed by Dr. Mohan Raut and Dr. Mugdha Raut, who are qualified clinical reproductive immunologists. ImmuLIT™ is a one time 3 hour process. It involves the separation of lymphocytes from the husband’s blood by a patented process and injecting them in the wife. It is a safe process and has been associated with a success rate of around 80%.

Dr. Dhwani Mago, DGO, MBBS, Obstetrician, Gynecologist, Infertility Specialist, Delhi

Dr. Dhwani Mago, a dedicated gynecologist, emphasizes the critical importance of prioritizing women’s health in today’s fast-paced world. She advocates for proactive measures that every woman can adopt to safeguard her well-being. These include scheduling routine check-ups for vital screenings like Pap smears and breast exams to ensure early detection of potential health issues. Dr. Mago stresses the significance of maintaining healthy habits such as consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, alongside regular exercise and weight management to prevent diseases. She encourages reproductive awareness, emphasizing the importance of choosing contraception wisely and monitoring menstrual health. Addressing sexual health, Dr. Mago advises practicing safe sex and undergoing regular STI checks. She underscores the essentiality of managing stress, prioritizing mental health, and ensuring bone strength through adequate calcium, vitamin D intake, and weight-bearing exercises. Dr. Mago also highlights the importance of preventive care, including staying updated on vaccinations and screenings, while advocating for a lifestyle free from harmful substances like alcohol and tobacco. By following these guidelines, women empower themselves on their health journey, ensuring a proactive approach to well-being starting today.

Dr. Anju Suryapani, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, MBBS, DGO, MS (Obst & Gynac), MBA in Hospital Administration, PG Diploma in Ultrasound and Fellowship in IUI & IVF Pregnancy, High-Risk Pregnancy Expert – Infertility Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Sr. Consultant at Metro Hospital Noida (UP)

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Anju Suryapani, a renowned laparoscopic surgeon and specialist in high-risk pregnancies from Noida, shares her insights on modern innovations in fertility treatment. “The advancements in fertility treatments over the past decade have been groundbreaking, offering renewed hope to couples facing challenges. Techniques such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) have revolutionized the field, significantly improving success rates,” explains Dr. Suryapani. She highlights the importance of integrating new technologies into treatment protocols. “The use of time-lapse imaging to monitor embryo development and the application of artificial intelligence in embryo selection are enhancing outcomes. These innovations allow us to choose the best embryos for implantation, increasing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy,” she adds. Her insights reflect how modern innovations are reshaping fertility treatment, offering promising pathways to parenthood for many couples.

Dr. Richa Saxena MD (OBGYN), RCOG Associate, Obstetrician Gynecologist, New Delhi, founder of the initiative “Lets talk woman's health”, Director and mentor for cracking MRCOG-Diginerve

Modern innovations in fertility treatment have revolutionized the landscape of reproductive health. Advances in in vitro fertilization (IVF) technology, including pre-implantation genetic testing, especially NIPT, have significantly increased success rates and reduced the risk of genetic disorders. Additionally, emerging technologies such as time-lapse imaging of embryos and artificial intelligence applications in embryo selection are providing deeper insights and greater accuracy in fertility treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a transformative role in infertility treatment, particularly in the realm of IVF. AI algorithms can analyze large datasets to identify patterns that may not be visible to human clinicians, thus improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment personalization. In the embryology lab, AI helps increase the safety and standardization of procedures by closely monitoring gametes and embryos, as well as ensuring consistent quality control. AI technology, such as time-lapse imaging and machine learning, is utilized to objectively grade and rank embryos, aiding in the decision-making process for embryo selection, which enhances the chances of successful implantation and pregnancy. Overall, the integration of AI in infertility treatment is not only improving the success rates of fertility treatments but also offering new hope to many couples facing infertility challeng

