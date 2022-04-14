Documents required for NEET UG 2022: Exam Pattern with Important questions in PCB

NEET UG Registration 2022: According to the NTA, the candidate's photograph should be in color or black and white, with 80 per cent of the face visible, including ears, on a white backdrop.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration of NEET from 6th April 2022. Undergraduate (UG) medical candidates can register at neet.nta.nic.in to take admission in programs like B.Sc. Nursing.

NEET 2022 will be held on July 17th, 2022. The NEET test will be held in 543 cities across the country and 14 places abroad.

The exam will consist of 200 questions and candidates will be allotted 200 minutes to complete it.

In addition, the exam will be given in 13 other languages.

Candidates must attach some vital papers before applying for NEET 2022. The following is a list of the documents that are necessary.

Documents Required for NEET UG 2022 Registration

- Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb size.

- Scanned signature of the candidate which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

- Postcard size photo.

- Fingerprints and thumb impressions of left and right hands.

- Category Certificate (if applicable)

- Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

- PWD certificate (if applicable)

- Class 10 pass certificate

The NTA said that the photograph of the candidate should be either in color or in black and white, showing 80 per cent of the face (without mask) with ears on a white background.

Photo for NEET 2022 in Post Card Size

Candidates must upload a scanned copy of their postcard size photograph along with their passport size photograph when applying for NEET 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in.

For NEET UG 2022, the scanned postcard size photograph should be 4" x 6" and weigh between 10 and 200 kb.

According to NTA NEET's official notification, the postcard-size photograph for NEET must also be clear.

Exam pattern for NEET exams:

For all qualified applicants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET 2022 exam pattern as well as an information pamphlet.

According to the most recent NEET 2022 exam pattern update, the NEET UG exam will feature 200 questions, with students having to answer 180 of them.

The NEET question paper is divided into two sections for each subject: Section A and Section B. The paper comprises 35 questions in section A and 15 questions in section B.

NTA NEET Paper Pattern 2022 - Exam Sections and Overall Marks

Candidates who want to know about the section-wise distribution of NEET UG 2022 marks, as well as the overall marks, should consult the table below.

The table below shows the number of questions and total marks for each NEET section.

There has been a change in the total number of questions in the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, which has been revised in this post.

NEET PCB important questions:

For important questions one can go for mock test, samples papers and previous year question. For better preparation and important question students should start preparing with Oswaal NEET UG Solved Papers For 2022 Exam. Students will get different learning aspects from this:

- Chapter-wise and Topic-wise presentation

- Latest NEET Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

- Chapter-wise and Topic-wise Previous Questions to enable quick revision

- Previous Years' (1988-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

- Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

- Revision Notes: Concept based study material

- Analytical Report: Unit-wise questions distribution in each subject

- Two SQPs based on the latest pattern

- Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise

Here is the recommended link for NEET UG Solved Papers for Exam 2022, Click here

