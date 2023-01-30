Does your Child Know Studies can be fun?

New Delhi (India), January 30: Is your little one starting school?

The first school is like a foundation stone, it is not given much thought but is immensely important.

A child must have a sound foundation for their future education and a school that supports futuristic and innovative teaching methods. Tara Pre-School is a school that focuses on providing children with a top-notch education that is best for the founding education of children.

The school, Tara Pre-school itself boasts of a curriculum that has been designed specifically to bring out the creative side of the kids and that also has a great environment for kids to enjoy so as to produce thinkers instead of followers. They follow a unique method of experiential teaching which focuses on ensuring that the child is learning through hands-on methods instead of just mugging up the course material.

The school prides itself in providing its students with classes that they can fall in love with because they teach by creating a fun environment that has numerous activities to ensure a child is having fun.

These activities also make sure that the child learns and develops their cognitive skills and social skills, making sure that children develop their confidence by speaking in front of their colleagues and classmates and giving them a confident start for their future.

The Principal of Tara PreSchool, Sajna Hammid says, “We have prepared our students for the practical world, making them understand and develop their skills instead of just cramming the knowledge, our target is to make them better citizens and model students in the future. We believe in making our students efficient for any challenges that they may face in the future and only a school with innovative learning methods can help them with this. We even train our teachers to make them efficient in dealing with children and providing them with the best learning methods.”

Skoodos co-founder Mrs. Shruti Verma says, “It is quite refreshing to see a school so dedicated to curating the best future for kids, the kids enjoy their time and learn while having fun. This is very important, children used to associate studying with force and did it against their will but now the new generation will associate studies with fun and passion and this has been made possible by schools like Tara PreSchool”

