DogeMiyagi, Crypto.com and CoinMarketCap launch exciting crypto competitions in bid to expand crypto horizons

New Delhi [India], May 31: In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, competition is fierce among different projects and platforms. This article explores three captivating competitions in the cryptocurrency industry, highlighting their unique offerings and the opportunities they present to crypto enthusiasts. Among these competitions is the engaging contest held by DogeMiyagi, a viral new meme coin. Additionally, we will delve into the Metaverse Trading Competition hosted by Crypto.com Exchange and CoinMarketCap's foray into reality television with the show "Killer Whales."

DogeMiyagi's Meme Coin Competition: Doubling The Fun

DogeMiyagi, a community-centric meme coin in presale, has taken the crypto space by storm with its unique offerings. To engage its community and incentivise participation, DogeMiyagi is hosting an exciting competition from the 24th to the 30th of May. The competition's premise is simple yet captivating: whoever spends the most on MIYAGI tokens during this period will have their amount spent doubled. This opportunity gives participants an excellent chance to acquire more MIYAGI tokens and enhance their holdings.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, DogeMiyagi has a strong community-driven approach. After launch, the network aims to transition into a full DAO network, empowering token holders to actively participate in decision-making processes. Furthermore, the token serves as the currency for NFTs and acts as a reward in the network's daily incentive schemes. DogeMiyagi's competition not only offers potential financial gains but also fosters community engagement and excitement among crypto enthusiasts.

Crypto.com Exchange's Metaverse Trading Competition: Exploring New Frontiers

The Crypto.com Exchange has introduced an exhilarating trading competition, focusing on trending metaverse tokens. From the 24th to the 31st of May, users have the opportunity to win up to USD 1,000 by trading metaverse tokens such as ICP, APE, AXS, MANA, THETA, STX, and ZIL. With a total prize pool of USD 5,000, participants have an enticing incentive to engage in metaverse token trading.

To participate, users need to sign in to the Crypto.com Exchange, register for the campaign on the Trading Arena page, and perform a spot trade worth at least USD 50 during the campaign period. Each transaction worth USD 50 or above grants users an entry, increasing their chances to win from the prize pool. The Metaverse Trading Competition not only provides an exciting opportunity for traders to explore emerging metaverse tokens but also offers the potential for substantial rewards.

CoinMarketCap's "Killer Whales": Bridging Reality And Cryptocurrency

CoinMarketCap, the renowned crypto price tracking website, has entered the world of reality television with its competition show named "Killer Whales." This collaboration with Web3 entertainment company Hello Labs aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their projects to a panel of judges consisting of entrepreneurs, influencers, and founders of Web3 companies. The competition draws inspiration from the popular TV series "Shark Tank."

"Killer Whales" invites interested individuals to submit their applications to Hello.one and CoinMarketCap. Selected candidates will undergo multiple rounds of interviews, and filming is scheduled to commence in June. The show will be available on major streaming platforms, bringing the entrepreneurial spirit of the Web3 space into households worldwide. CoinMarketCap's foray into reality television showcases its commitment to broadening the adoption of cryptocurrencies and educating the masses about the potential of Web3 technologies.

In the crowded cryptocurrency landscape, competitions drives innovation and excitement. DogeMiyagi's meme coin competition, Crypto.com Exchange's metaverse trading battle, and CoinMarketCap's "Killer Whales" show all contribute to the vibrancy of the industry. These competitions not only provide financial incentives but also foster community engagement, encourage exploration of emerging tokens and metaverse projects, and bridge the gap between the crypto world and mainstream entertainment.

