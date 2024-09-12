Domestic firms to lease 60-65 million sq ft office space by 2025: CBRE report

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Domestic firms will lease an estimated 60-65 million square feet of office space between 2024 and 2025, according to CBRE South Asia's report, 'India Inc's Ascension - The Rise of Domestic Firms as an Office Demand Driver'.

Domestic companies have been responsible for nearly 47 per cent of office leasing activity from 2022 to H1 2024, marking a departure from the traditional dominance of global corporations, particularly American firms.

During 2022-2023, domestic firms experienced a 60 per cent surge in office space absorption compared to the pre-pandemic period of 2018-2019.

Key occupier groups have secured significant spaces in prime locations across major cities, with Delhi-NCR leading, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai.

E-commerce and life sciences companies have driven occupancy in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, respectively, while Mumbai has captured a substantial 43 per cent share of domestic BFSI leasing, with strong contributions from Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

The report attributes the robust growth of India's office market to several factors, including government initiatives like Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

These programs, along with increased domestic manufacturing, employment generation, and a well-capitalized banking sector, have created a supportive environment for business expansion.

Other contributing factors include low corporate leverage ratios and improved access to capital, which have enhanced the investment capacity of Indian companies.

India's talent pool, with approximately 2.5 million STEM graduates and a thriving start-up ecosystem featuring over 100 unicorns, has also been a major driver of growth.

With over 38 sector skill councils, the government's focus on bridging the skill gap is preparing domestic firms for future demands, further bolstering the office leasing sector.

Flexible space operators, technology, and BFSI sectors have emerged as the primary drivers of office leasing, collectively accounting for two-thirds of all domestic activity.

The RCA sector, which includes legal, taxation, HR, and media services, is also playing a significant role in boosting domestic leasing. Additionally, Indian engineering and manufacturing firms, which currently represent 7-8 per cent of domestic office leasing, are expected to expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, which are emerging as manufacturing hubs.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "India's rapidly expanding start-up ecosystem and talent abundance are major drivers of this demand. As India's major urban centers continue to grow and diversify, the demand for premium office spaces will shape the future of the commercial real estate market, setting new standards for innovation and excellence.

He added, "India's top nine cities are poised to see an impressive addition of ~185 million sq. ft. of premium office space by 2026. This dramatic increase in office space is a testament to several key factors driving the transformation of the commercial real estate landscape".

Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory and Transaction Services, CBRE India, said, "Advances in technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), are poised to further transform the office sector. While AI may cause job displacement in some areas, it will also create new opportunities and necessitate comprehensive workforce reskilling. The surge in workforce needs, driven by digitalization, evolving workplace strategies, and enhanced business confidence, has substantially boosted leasing activity."

