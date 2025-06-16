Domestic sales of vehicles held steady for May 2025, says SIAM

New Delhi [India], June 16 : All vehicle segments in the month of May 2025, posted a stable performance, according to a recent report by the society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The report said the total domestic sales of Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers, and Quadricycles in May 2025 were 20,12,969 units.

Out of all vehicle segments, the two-wheeler segment and the passenger vehicle were the best-performing segments out of all. On the other hand, both three-wheelers and quadricycles posted a decline.

According to the report, the two-vehicle segment, comprising scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, registered a rise of 2.2 per cent for the month of May 2025 compared to the same month last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, scooters registered a rise of 7.1 per cent in domestic sales, while motorcycles remained steady, and mopeds fell by nearly 8 per cent.

While on a month-on-month basis, three-wheelers marked a decline of 3.3 per cent.

Additionally, Three-wheeler production for the cumulative period increased by 10.6 per cent to 164,158 units, with exports climbing by 29.6 per cent to 58,608 units, despite a 2.0 per cent decline in domestic sales. The industry anticipates a positive outlook, supported by recent RBI repo rate cuts and forecasts of above-normal monsoons, expected to boost affordability and consumer sentiment in the coming months.

"Going forward, the RBI's three repo rate cuts totaling 100 basis points in less than six months, along with a forecast of above-normal monsoons are some of the indicators which should positively impact the Auto sector by improving affordability and boosting consumer sentiment in the coming months," said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, commenting on May-2025 performance.

In terms of passenger vehicle, Major contributors to segment sales included Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

In Utility Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. sold 84,226 units, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. sold 110,757 units cumulatively for April-May 2025-26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor