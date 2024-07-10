DonnyJ: Decoding A Musical Enigma

New Delhi (India), July 10 : Hitangshu Sarmah, better known as DonnyJ, from the heart of India, embarked on his musical journey at the age of three. Despite academic struggles and facing a severe drug addiction, music was his constant solace. Throughout school and college life in Delhi and Noida, Donny felt like a pariah. However, his exemplary musical talent drew people to him. Primarily a vocalist, he performed at numerous events across India, captivating audiences with his stage presence and eccentricity.

In India, he performed at prestigious festivals like the Kut Festival in Manipur and the NEC Tamchon Football Tournament, with dedicated performances broadcast on national television channels like Doordarshan. As a pivotal figure in the Underground Music League, he helped establish a vibrant Hip-Hop and R&B scene in Delhi.

As college life ended, Donny aimed for his dream of attending Berklee College of Music. Against the odds, he was accepted, but Berklee turned out to be a different experience than expected. Financial struggles often left him scavenging for food, yet his creativity flourished. Producing and releasing his own music, Donny realized that true fulfillment lay in arriving at the pinnacle of one's craft.

In the U.S., Donny continued to build on his success. As the lead singer of The CharlieChords, he led the group to the quarter-finals of the Varsity Vocals ICCA international a cappella competition. With the circle singing group The Lotus Sound, he performed at events like JP PorchFest and Make Music. His role as lead vocalist for the renowned R&B/Funk band The Pulse of Boston cemented his reputation on the East Coast.

After Berklee, Donny juggled multiple jobs while releasing original music. Moving to Tampa, he adopted a rigorous schedule of releasing new music weekly, inspired by artist Russ. This intense period refined his artistic vision, focusing on creating great art over garnering external validation.

Donny's solo career has been equally impressive. His singles, including “Pure,” “Coming Home,” “Mad Love,” “Paid For It,” and “Let The Music Kill The Pain,” received widespread recognition from major music outlets. Performances on Doordarshan's New Year's Eve specials and exploits with the Underground Music League solidified his status as a trailblazer.

Looking ahead, Donny's journey continues with collaborations with renowned producers and engineers Nando Costa, Noran Beatz, and Abram. As a self-produced artist, he is slated to release a new album, “Love Is The Only Way Out,” and numerous singles like “Savour,” “She And Him,” and “Payback.”

Donny’s story is one of resilience and relentless pursuit of artistic greatness. From a struggling student in New Delhi to a celebrated musician on the international stage, his journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for music. As he continues to create and inspire, Donny remains a beacon of hope and a symbol of the transformative power of music.

