Doon School Srinagar Honored with Prestigious Award at Mind Mingle's Indo-Norway International Education Summit

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: Doon School Srinagar was honored with the "Award for Transformative Education Excellence" at Mind Mingle's Indo-Norway International Education Summit and Awards 2024, held in Stortinget, Norway, on June 5, 2024. This recognition celebrates the school's outstanding contributions to education, particularly under the leadership of its Chairman, Showkat Hussain Khan.

The summit, which gathered global leaders to celebrate innovations in education, featured keynote speeches by notable figures such as Chief Guest Himanshu Gulati, Member of Parliament, Kingdom of Norway. Guests of Honor Ole Jacob Johansen, Minister of State for Akershus, and Dr Acquino Vimal, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, also praised the awardees for their significant contributions.

Showkat Hussain Khan's initiatives in Kashmir, including promoting girls' education and fostering peace through sports, were highlighted for their profound impact. With an MSc in Physics, Khan has earned numerous accolades, including the 2022 Award for Excellence from the Government of Mauritius. His visionary leadership at Doon School has set new educational benchmarks and inspired institutions across the region.

In his acceptance speech, Showkat Hussain Khan expressed gratitude, emphasizing Doon School's commitment to excellence and inclusivity in education. He stated, "Everybody is a genius; it depends on the individual how one looks at it," reflecting his dedication to uncovering and nurturing each student's potential.

The summit underscored the importance of global collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of education worldwide. Doon School continues to expand its influence, striving to become a global institution that transforms lives through education and leaves a legacy of learning that transcends borders.

The Indo-Norway Education Summit was organized by Mind Mingle, an organization dedicated to the professional development of educators and schools since 2014. A highlight of the summit was the felicitation of 25 schools with the "Award for Transformative Education Excellence." These awards recognized schools for their invaluable contributions to the education sector, showcasing exemplary practices and innovative approaches that have significantly impacted student learning and development.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mindmingle.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor