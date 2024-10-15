Doors Open for Noida Expressway's First F Bar by FashionTV: A Stunning New Nightlife Destination

HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: FashionTV, the world's largest Fashion and Lifestyle, Media Television Channel, with a presence in 196 countries and over 2 Billion+ Viewership, is thrilled to launch its first F Bar by FashionTV at Paras One33 Mall in Sector 133, marking a new chapter in the region's nightlife.

Talking on the occasion, Kashiff Khan, Managing Director, FashionTV said, "We are extremely pleased to announce our very first F Bar by FashionTV in Noida. We are thrilled to partner with Shark Entertainment Pvt Ltd to launch the F Bar by FashionTV. Through this partnership, our goal is to bring an unparalleled, International Standard, Premium Bar experience to the vibrant people of Noida."

"F Hospitality is a rapidly expanding division of FashionTV which has already established its presence in numerous cities across India. Our ambition is to introduce over 50+ F Hospitality outlets throughout India by the close of 2024".

Spanning 3000 square feet, the venue is designed to host 100+ guests and promises to become the premier destination for those seeking an elevated entertainment experience. Blending vibrant entertainment, stylish ambiance, and luxurious dining, F Bar by Fashion TV brings the global allure of Fashion TV to Noida.

The launch event saw the attendance of prominent figures of Noida & Greater Noida, who celebrated amidst pulsating EDM beats and a lively atmosphere.

Shailja Vaish, Partner, Shark Entertainment, the official licensee expressed her enthusiasm for the new venue, highlighting its chic energy, prime location, and world-class service, foreseeing it as the focal point of Noida & Greater Noida's nightlife scene.

The venue offers a dynamic mix of signature beverages crafted by expert mixologists, an array of international and local cuisine made from fresh ingredients, and interiors inspired by the signature Fashion TV aesthetic. Its stylish setting promises to be perfect for memorable outings. Additionally, F Bar by FashionTV Noida will host weekly themed nights, live DJ performances, and exclusive Fashion TV events, delivering a night-life experience like no other.

Craig Wedge, Brand Director, Fashion TV India, emphasized their vision to provide a unique experience combining fashion, entertainment, and luxury, with the venue's expansive space, excellent service, and diverse offerings setting a new standard for the region's night-life.

Now open all day, F Bar by FashionTV Noida welcomes patrons to immerse themselves in a vibrant, stylish environment where every visit promises an unforgettable blend of entertainment and fashion.

