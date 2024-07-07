DoT invites proposals for quantum technology development to enhance citizens' lives

New Delhi [India], July 7 : The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a call for proposals under the initiative "Quantum Standardisation and Testing Labs," inviting submissions from Indian academic and R&D institutions, as per a press release issued by Ministry of Communication on July 7.

The move will propel research and development in quantum technologies, ensuring the interoperability, reliability, and security of quantum communication systems.

These labs will bring together quantum technology developers, testing equipment manufacturers, and academic researchers to utilise the potential of quantum technologies, as per the release.

Quantum technology can be used in several sectors including pharmaceuticals, energy, finance, transport, defence, communications and health. It uses the building blocks of subatomic particles to improve our everyday lives. The development of lasers, light-emitting diodes, transistors, and medical imaging, among others, are the product of experiments of Quantum technology.

According to the release, the deadline for proposal submissions is 05 August 2024.

Aligning with PM Modi's vision for 'Jai Anushandhan,' this new initiative will try to enhance the lives of people by supporting the development of telecom products and technologies.

The government approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) on 19th April 2023 being implemented by DST with a total outlay of Rs.6003.65 Crore for a period of eight years. The initiative aims to provide support to scientific and industrial R&D and create an innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

Going further, the initiative is a move towards making the country self-reliant in quantum technologies and setting global benchmarks in the cutting-edge field.

The proposed labs will establish the the benchmark for the integration of quantum communication elements into existing and future networks, and develop testing facilities to validate quantum concepts and devices, ensuring their compliance with national and international standards, the release added.

The Quantum Standardization and Testing Labs will create advanced quantum technologies accessible to industry stakeholders, startups, and local telecom entities at a nominal fee.

The technologies proposed for testing include single photon and entangled photon sources, single-photon detectors, quantum memories and repeaters, quantum communication modules, trusted and untrusted nodes, and other relevant items, as per the Ministry of Communications release.

