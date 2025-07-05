Double Chabi: The Global Rice Brand That Brings Generations Together

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: A story that goes back to the very fertile heartland of Traori, Karnal in Haryana, the place where you find paddy fields that extend as far as your eyes can see. True to originality, high quality, and the fine flavour of tradition, Double Chabi, Founded by Late. Shri Kashmiri Lal, now led by his son Brij Bhushan Goel with a vision of Global expansion, Double Chabi is a brand that signifies quality to the people. Once a modest venture in the heartland of the rice bowl in India, today, this venture has turned into an internationally established rice brand, serving millions of families and chefs in different continents.

Having generations of agricultural background, Double Chabi is not a mere rice brand, it is a heritage. With the wisdom of the traditional farming methods and an adherence to quality, the following objectives are simple, yet strong mission the company has to do: to supply the world with the best rice and retain the essence of Indian tradition.

In the contemporary world, Double Chabi is exporting its finest varieties of rice to more than 15 countries in the world including some of the largest international markets like United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Belgium and the United Arab Emirate. The fact that the brand has been established in these regions is not a measure of how good its products are, but a nod in the direction that it is gaining an increasing reputation of becoming a global ambassador of true Indian rice.

"Double Chabi is not just about rice; it's about heritage, flavor, and trust," says a spokesperson for the company. "Each grain has a story to reveal- it was about the hard work of our farmers, the vision of our founder, as well as our quality dedication. We are taking more than rice to the table: our rice comes with a feeling of home, warmth and connection beyond borders."

The uniqueness of selling Double Chabi, i.e., its unique selling point, is best known as taste with tradition. The philosophy is a combination of modern convenience with old fashioned farming methods so that every single grain is maintained with its natural aroma, texture and richness. The outcome is a product that can speak to a consumer of any culture the world over, and that could be a family making a celebratory biryani in India, a chef serving an upscale dish in London, or a home cook making something more down-home in Toronto.

The company has also ventured into quick commerce in another radical attempt at digital transformation, which will make their products available to a modern consumer. The collaboration of the brand with the e-commerce platforms, and a well-developed online presence, guarantees that its high-quality rice is mere clicks away as well, putting the traditions of the brand on your doorstep with the same speed and efficiency of the modern digital times. Such effortless fusion of tradition and modernity makes Double Chabi a brand that is universal in terms of generation, the brand that celebrates the previous times, yet that which is proud of the future.

"Whether it's our expansion into new markets or our entry into digital retail, our goal remains the same: to deliver unmatched quality and taste, and to keep our traditions alive in every household," the spokesperson added.

With the ever-increasing demand of quality dieting all over the world, Double Chabi stands in a positive position to show the march. Strategic emphasis on taste, tradition, and trust ensured the brand has a loyal customer base across geographies, and the aggressive expansion strategy not only involves geographic expansion but also enhancement of products, and significant investments in sustainable agriculture.

When it comes to transparency, traceability and authenticity in what people consume, Double Chabi is the brand that offers everything at a time when more and more consumers are pursuing them. It is not only a story about business, it is a story about people, about families, and about that eternal bond, which binds people together around a table.

The bond between quality, care and commitment has remained with the company since its inception in Haryana's rice fields, to the dinner tables all over the world. As every other grain, the brand will deliver all the spirit of tradition and the prospect of excellence with the equal of generations and cultures all under the same sense of good food.

About Double Chabi

Based in Traori, Karnal (Haryana), Double Chabi is one of the leading Indian rice brands that is globally known as the brand of rice of superior quality and true taste. Exporting its products to more than 15 countries and being present at international food shows, Double Chabi provides clients with rice that has been grown by the traditional methods, yet meets the demands of modern quality. The brand focuses on the ideologies of innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation and is dedicated to incorporating its products available on quick commerce platforms, wherein it can reach consumers in every part of the world.

