D.P. Abhushan limited reports a remarkable growth of 60 per cent YoY in Net profit during Q1FY25

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19: DP Abhushan Limited (NSE: DPABHUSHAN), a company marking golden legacy of 84 years into Jewellery Industry known for its highest purity & designs standards, transparency & wide range of products portfolio at 8 different geographics in India, announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1FY25) ended 30th June 2024.

Q1FY25 Highlights

* Total Revenue was Rs505 Cr. for Q1FY25 compared to Rs471 Cr. in Q1FY24. an increase of 7%

* Total Expenditure for Q1FY25 was Rs466 crores, up 5% year-on-year from Rs446 crores in Q1FY24.

* EBITDA stood at Rs38 Cr. for Q1FY25 compared to Rs25 Cr. in Q1FY24. a significant increase of 52%.

* EBITDA margin expanded to 8% double than previous quarter Q4 FY24

* PAT stood at Rs25 Cr. for Q1FY25 compared to Rs16 Cr. in Q1FY24, marking a robust growth of 60%

* PAT Margin for Q1FY25 was 5%, an increase of 165 basis points year-on-year from 3% in Q1FY24.

Santosh Kataria Managing Director said: "We are delighted to report an outstanding performance for the quarter, highlighted by healthy revenue growth of 7% and an impressive profit increase of 60%. The Bhopal store has emerged as a pivotal revenue driver, achieving an exceptional 18% YoY growth. Ujjain and Indore also contributed significantly, with growth rates of 17% and 12%, respectively.

As part of our strategic expansion, we are on track to open three new showrooms in FY25, with ongoing construction in Ratlam, Ajmer, and Neemuch. This expansion aligns with our long-term vision of increasing our total stores from 8 in FY24 to 20 by FY28, thereby enhancing our market reach and accessibility.

Looking ahead, our outlook remains positive as we make concerted efforts to bolster our business operations and strategically expand in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat, tapping into emerging markets with growing purchasing power. Our goal is to increase the share of diamond-studded jewellery, which is currently at 6%, by offering high-quality items, especially for wedding wear. By commanding premium making charges, we aim to enhance our gross margins.

About D.P. Abhushan Limited

D.P. Abhushan Limited, a renowned name in the jewellery sector, has been synonymous with trust and quality since its inception in 1940 under the brand "D.P. Jewellers." Listed in 2017, the Company carries forward an 84-year legacy in Central India, now managed by the 4th generation of the founding family. Renowned for its commitment to purity and transparency, D.P. Abhushan Limited has established itself as one of the most trustworthy and honest jewellery brands.

With a rich history dating back to founders Late Shri Pannalalji Kataria and his sons, the Company has flourished into a prominent retail chain featuring branches across Ratlam, Indore, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Bhilwara, Kota, and Banswara.

D.P. Abhushan offers a diverse range of high-quality products in Gold, Silver, Diamond, and Platinum, catering to various occasions with collections including Wedding, Valentine, Traditional, Flower, Mewar, Dohra, Lightweight, and Trendy Jewellery, alongside an array of Chains, Armlets, Rings, Pendants, and Necklaces

