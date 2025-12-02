DPGU School for Hospitality and Tourism Hosts Annual Fruit Mixing Ceremony

Annual Fruit Mixing Ceremony at DPGU School for Hospitality and Tourism

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1:The DPGU School for Hospitality and Tourism by Dr. D.Y. Patil Unitech Society hosted its annual Fruit Mixing Ceremony on 29 November 2025 at its Tathawade campus, marking the official beginning of the Christmas season in a celebration that brought together tradition, hands-on training, and festive cheer. The event drew many participants including students, faculty as well as many Industry professionals such as; Learning & Development (L&D) and Human Resources (HR) Managers from many reputed hotels in Pune.

As part of the event, students engaged in a live demonstration mixing an array of dried fruits, nuts, and spices—the essential base for traditional Christmas plum cakes. This activity provided a meaningful experiential learning opportunity, reinforcing the school's emphasis on practical training aligned with international hospitality standards.

The gathering also served as a valuable networking forum, enabling students to interact directly with industry representatives, gain insights into evolving hospitality trends, and explore internship and employment prospects. Institute representatives highlighted how the ceremony reflects SHT's ongoing commitment to integrating cultural traditions with industry-oriented skill development.

Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, DPGU said: “Our Fruit Mixing Ceremony is more than a festive tradition—it represents our dedication to experiential learning and the fusion of cultural heritage with professional skill-building. We are delighted to see our students embrace both creativity and industry readiness as they prepare for global hospitality careers.”

The ceremony concluded with strong festive spirit, teamwork, and a memorable sense of community—underscoring the school's mission to nurture hospitality professionals who value both tradition and innovation.

About DPGU

Dnyaan Prasad Global University by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, based in Pune, Maharashtra, is a multidisciplinary University committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. DPGU offers globally aligned programs across diverse fields, combining academic rigor with real-world learning. Guided by the values of knowledge and purpose, the university aims to nurture globally competent, socially responsible graduates.

