DPIFF, India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony, Announces H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad as Advisory Board Member

New Delhi [India], October 8: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), India's Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony, proudly announces the onboarding of H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, Gujarat, as an Honourable Advisory Board Member. This monumental addition to the Advisory Board signifies a union of royal heritage and cinematic legacy, further strengthening the festival's mission to honour and promote India's art, culture, heritage and most beloved cinema.

Guided by the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Ji and presided over by an illustrious group of advisors including Col. P. C. Sood – Vice President of Hinduja Group, Dattaraj Salgaocar – Chairman of V. M. Salgaocar Corporation, Bhavna Merchant – Esteemed Cultural Expert & Former Censor Board Jury, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Mayank Shroff – Head of Film Programming & Distribution, Cinépolis India and Jyoti Badheka – Creative Producer & Former Censor Board Jury, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, DPIFF reflects a synthesis of heritage, leadership, cultural stewardship, and humanitarian vision.

Aligned with its mission to showcase Indian art, culture, and cinema on the global stage, the festival has become a beacon of recognition for artists, filmmakers, and industry leaders dedicated to enriching audiences worldwide. Over the years, DPIFF has emerged as a global cultural force, celebrating the finest in Indian cinema while fostering an international dialogue that elevates India's soft power and artistic legacy.

Speaking on this prestigious onboarding, Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, said, “We are deeply honoured to welcome Her Highness Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, to the Advisory Board of DPIFF. Her invaluable perspective, her deep-rooted commitment to preserving India's cultural and historical heritage and her vision for the arts will provide immense guidance to our journey of safeguarding Phalke Ji's cinematic legacy and promoting Indian cinema worldwide.”

Over the years, DPIFF has highlighted more than 15 venerated states of India, showcasing their unique contributions while promoting the Incredible India campaign under the Ministry of Tourism and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya under the Ministry of Culture. This initiative underscores the diverse cultural and historical richness of the nation, reflecting India's heritage and achievements on a grand stage.

H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad is the custodian of the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Baroda, one of India's most celebrated royal residences and a living emblem of the nation's cultural grandeur. With her lineage rooted in India's regal history, H.H. has consistently championed initiatives that celebrate heritage, art and the spirit of India. Her onboarding with DPIFF represents not only a strengthening of the festival's cultural foundation but also the creation of a platform where diverse voices, traditions and ideas converge for the progress of cinema and society at large.

On her association with DPIFF, H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad shared:

“It is my honour to join the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival as an Advisory Board Member. I deeply value DPIFF’s commitment to recognising cinematic excellence, promoting our cultural heritage, and elevating India’s presence on the global stage. I look forward to supporting the Festival's mission and initiatives that celebrate our nation's rich artistic legacy.”

The inclusion of H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad on the Advisory Board marks a defining moment in the journey of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. It is a confluence of royal heritage, cultural stewardship and cinematic excellence, further fortifying the festival's standing as India's most prestigious platform for the arts. With her guidance, DPIFF is poised to reach greater heights not only in celebrating Indian cinema but also in reinforcing India's cultural identity on the world stage. This alliance stands as a testament to DPIFF's unwavering mission: to safeguard Phalke Ji's timeless legacy while inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences across the globe.

About DPIFF

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival – DPIFF is dedicated to celebrating the enduring legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, honouring his lifetime of contributions to cinema. The festival showcases the brilliance of the Indian film industry by spotlighting emerging projects and elevating them to mainstream recognition. Devoted to harmonising both technical and mainstream accolades, DPIFF ensures recognition is solely based on contributions to cinema. From illustrious megastars to new-age filmmakers, every individual is honoured under one unified emblem.

